Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 8,490

 
14 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 8,490

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace is priced at Rs. 8,490
  • Colour options include Gold, Black and Silver
  • Features an 8-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front camera

Samsung on Friday officially launched two new entry-level smartphones in India. The Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G were announced by the company priced at Rs. 8,490 and Rs. 6,890, respectively. While the Galaxy J1 4G was already listed on the company's website last week, the Galaxy J2 Ace is the newest entry-level in the company's J series lineup. The handset will be offered in Black, Gold, and Silver colour options and will be available via online and offline retailers from January 16.

The Galaxy J2 Ace is a more stripped down version of the Galaxy J2 (2016) that was launched in July 2016 at Rs. 9,750. The Galaxy J2 Ace is part of the company's 'Make for India' project and includes the Ultra Data Saving (UDS) Mode which provides up to 50 percent mobile data savings with data compression. The S bike mode with rider optimisations is also present.

The Galaxy J2 Ace runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and features a 5-inch qHD display with Samsung's proprietary Turbo Speed Technology (TST) that optimises the device's RAM to open apps faster. The smartphone is powered by a a 1.4GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1.5GB of RAM.

The Galaxy J2 Ace sports an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front. Both the back and front cameras feature f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. The handset comes with 8GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options on the Galaxy J2 Ace include 4G LTE with VoLTE support, 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and USB 2.0. The handset is fitted with a 2600mAh battery pack.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace

Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

540x960 pixels

RAM

1.5GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

8GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2600mAh
Tags: Samsung, Samsung India, Galaxy J2 Ace, Galaxy J2 Ace Price, Mobiles, Android
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Android Creator Andy Rubin Said to Be Near Comeback With 'Essential' Phone
Sony Entertainment CEO Exiting to Become Snap Chairman
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 8,490
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India
  2. Reliance Jio Broadband Being Tested: What You Need to Know
  3. Nokia to Unveil More Android Smartphones on February 26
  4. 250,000 Registrations in 24 Hours for Nokia 6's First Sale: Report
  5. Nokia 8 With 6GB of RAM, Snapdragon 835 Spotted in the Wild
  6. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  7. Redmi Note 4 India Launch Date, Flipkart's iPhone Deals, More: 360 Daily
  8. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  9. WhatsApp to Rollout an 'Enterprise' Service Later This Year?
  10. The Nokia 6 Looks Good, but Will Be a Tough Sell in a Competitive Market
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.