Samsung on Friday officially launched two new entry-level smartphones in India. The Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G were announced by the company priced at Rs. 8,490 and Rs. 6,890, respectively. While the Galaxy J1 4G was already listed on the company's website last week, the Galaxy J2 Ace is the newest entry-level in the company's J series lineup. The handset will be offered in Black, Gold, and Silver colour options and will be available via online and offline retailers from January 16.

The Galaxy J2 Ace is a more stripped down version of the Galaxy J2 (2016) that was launched in July 2016 at Rs. 9,750. The Galaxy J2 Ace is part of the company's 'Make for India' project and includes the Ultra Data Saving (UDS) Mode which provides up to 50 percent mobile data savings with data compression. The S bike mode with rider optimisations is also present.

The Galaxy J2 Ace runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and features a 5-inch qHD display with Samsung's proprietary Turbo Speed Technology (TST) that optimises the device's RAM to open apps faster. The smartphone is powered by a a 1.4GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1.5GB of RAM.

The Galaxy J2 Ace sports an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front. Both the back and front cameras feature f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. The handset comes with 8GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options on the Galaxy J2 Ace include 4G LTE with VoLTE support, 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and USB 2.0. The handset is fitted with a 2600mAh battery pack.