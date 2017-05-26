Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy Feel With 4.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display Launched

 
26 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy Feel With 4.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display Launched

Highlights

  • The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery with fast charging support
  • It sports a fingerprint scanner underneath the Home Button
  • Samsung Galaxy Feel is up for pre-order in Japan

After its big bang Galaxy S8 launch, Samsung has announced a mediocre budget device called the Galaxy Feel. The device is up for pre-booking in Japan on NTT DoCoMo site, and the sales are expected to begin sometime in the middle of June. There is no word on pricing as of yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Feel has been made available in White, Pink, and Black colour variants. The fingerprint sensor is situated underneath the Home Button in the front, and it seems to sport a glass back with metal edges. The volume buttons sit on the left edge and the power button on the right edge. There’s a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack seen at the bottom edge of the device.

The pre-booking listing has let the specifications out of the bag, and the Samsung Galaxy Feel runs on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat software. It sports a 4.7-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) Super AMOLED screen, and is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM.

Talking about optics, the Samsung Galaxy Feel sports a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats. As for internal storage, the smartphone offers 32GB of space. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, NFC, and Bluetooth version 4.2.

The Samsung Galaxy Feel’s dimensions measure at 138x67x8.3mm, and the smartphone weighs 149 grams. It also sports dust and water resistance with an IP6X rating. It packs a 3000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 170 hours of standby time and supports quick charging. The company claims that the phone will fully charge in 110 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Feel

Samsung Galaxy Feel

Display

4.70-inch

Processor

1.6GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Samsung Galaxy Feel Launch, Samsung Galaxy Feel price, Samsung Galaxy Feel Features, Samsung Galaxy Feel Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Xiaomi Mi Max Sees 3 Million Units Sold Since Launch, CEO Confirms
Far Cry 5 Gameplay Reveal Shows Off Campaign, Villain, and Setting
Redmi Note 4
Samsung Galaxy Feel With 4.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display Launched
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Jio Effect? Vodafone’s New Prepaid Plans Offer Unlimited Calls, 4G Data
  2. So Much Water Pulsed Through a Melting Glacier, It Warped Earth's Crust
  3. OnePlus 3T Discontinued, Company Promises Continued Updates and Support
  4. Gionee S10 With Four Cameras Launched in Three Different Variants
  5. Android Creator's Bezel-Less Smartphone Expected to Be Unveiled on May 30
  6. NASA's Juno Forces 'Rethink' on Jupiter After Revealing Stunning Details
  7. iOS 10.3.2 Reportedly Causing Severe Battery Drain for Some iPhone Users
  8. Xiaomi Expected to Launch Mi 6 or Mi Max 2 in India in July
  9. Samsung Galaxy Feel With 4.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display Launched
  10. Far Cry 5 Gameplay Reveal Shows Off Campaign, Villain, and Setting
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.