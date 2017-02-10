Samsung's Galaxy C9 Pro smartphone is now available for pre-orders in India. Consumers can pre-book the Galaxy C9 Pro through the official Samsung online store as well as Samsung's offline stores dubbed Smart Cafes. The company at India launch had confirmed that the smartphone will be available via all leading mobile stores.

The company is also offering some offers exclusive to consumers who pre-book the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro until Sunday. Samsung is offering one-time screen replacement for a period of 12 months on pre-booking. The South Korean company is also providing EMI offer for HDFC customers.

Samsung India last month unveiled the Galaxy C9 Pro, priced at Rs. 36,900. The Galaxy C9 Pro is the company's first smartphone with 6GB of RAM. It was launched in China back in October.

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) 4G-enabled Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. It sports a 6-inch full HD (1080x1920) AMOLED display, and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC, with four cores clocked at 1.95GHz and the rest at 1.4GHz. For photography, the Galaxy C9 Pro packs a 16-megapixel camera on both front and rear. The rear 16-megapixel camera comes with an aperture of f/1.9 and a dual-LED flash. The selfie camera too has the same aperture sans the flash module. The smartphone packs inbuilt storage of 64GB that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB). The Galaxy C9 Pro has a fingerprint scanner mounted on its physical home button. The smartphone packs a 4000mAh battery with fast charging support. Apart from 4G LTE, the connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), GPS, Glonass, Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 162.9x80.7x6.9mm and weighs 189 grams.