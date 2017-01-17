Samsung India on Tuesday announced the launch of the Galaxy C9 Pro in Bhubaneswar. Customers can pre-book the device through select stores and online platforms from January 27. The device will be available across all retail channels in the latter half of February 2017 at a price of Rs. 36,900.

The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro will be available in two colours, Black and Gold. The South Korean manufacturing giant is offering one-time screen replacement for a period of 12 months on pre-booking.

The Galaxy C9 Pro is the company's first smartphone with 6GB of RAM. It was launched in China back in October.

"India is one of the fastest growing smartphone markets. Consumer trends indicate that more users prefer larger screen smartphones. With the introduction of the Galaxy C9 Pro, we continue our commitment to offer our customers the very best of features and technology," said Aditya Babbar, Deputy General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) 4G-enabled Galaxy C9 Pro runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. It sports a 6-inch full HD (1080x1920) AMOLED display, and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC, with four cores clocked at 1.95GHz and the rest at 1.4GHz.

For photography, the Galaxy C9 Pro packs a 16-megapixel camera on both front and rear. The rear 16-megapixel camera comes with an aperture of f/1.9 and a dual-LED flash. The selfie camera too has the same aperture sans the flash module. The smartphone packs inbuilt storage of 64GB that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Galaxy C9 Pro has a fingerprint scanner mounted on its physical home button. The smartphone packs a 4000mAh battery with fast charging support. Apart from 4G LTE, the connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), GPS, Glonass, Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 162.9x80.7x6.9mm and weighs 189 grams.

Written with inputs from IANS