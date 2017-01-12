Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro India Launch Reportedly Set for January 18

 
12 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro India Launch Reportedly Set for January 18

Highlights

  • The Galaxy C9 Pro features 6GB of RAM
  • The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel camera on the front and back
  • The device was launched in China at CNY 3,199

Samsung's Galaxy C9 Pro went official in China in October 2016 and the mid-range smartphone appears set to finally make its way to the Indian market this month. According to a report, the Galaxy C9 Pro will be launched in the country on January 18.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro India launch date was reported by Sammobile. One of the highlights of the smartphone is its massive 6GB of RAM. The device was launched in China at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 31,700), and we can expect the Samsung C9 Pro India price to be roughly the same.

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) 4G LTE-enabled Galaxy C9 Pro features a 6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) AMOLED display. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC with four cores clocked at 1.95GHz and four at 1.4GHz. As mentioned, the device packs 6GB of RAM, a first for the company.

Optics for the Galaxy C9 Pro include a 16-megapixel camera on both the front and back. Both the rear and front cameras come with an aperture of f/1.9. However, only the rear gets a dual-LED flash module. The smartphone is offered with 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Additional features include a fingerprint scanner housed inside the Home Button and a 4000mAh battery with fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), GPS, Glonass, Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device measures 162.9x80.7x6.9mm and weighs in at 189 grams.

Samsung will announce the price and availability of the Galaxy C9 Pro on January 18.

Tags: Samsung, Galaxy C9 Pro, Galaxy C9 Pro Price in India, Galaxy C9 Pro Specifications, Android, India, Galaxy C9 Pro Launch in India
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Google+ Uses Machine Learning to Display High Resolution Images at a Third of the Bandwidth
Moto G5 Plus Press Render Leaked; Shows Design and Front Fingerprint Scanner
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro India Launch Reportedly Set for January 18
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio to Reportedly Launch 4G VoLTE Feature Phones Soon
  2. Moto G5 Plus Leaked Press Render Points at Front Fingerprint Scanner
  3. Nokia to Unveil More Android Smartphones on February 26
  4. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Will Reportedly Launch in India on January 18
  5. Airtel Payments Bank Officially Launched, Now Available Across 29 States
  6. Futuristic Concept Browser Opera Neon Launched for Windows and Mac
  7. HTC U Ultra and U Play First Impressions
  8. Lenovo P2 Review
  9. Facebook, Messenger App Battery Drain Issue Fix Now Available
  10. Xiaomi Mi 6 Tipped to Launch With 6GB of RAM, Dual Rear Camera Setup
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.