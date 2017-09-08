Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy C8 With Dual Rear Cameras, Facial Recognition Feature Launched

  hindi
08 September 2017
Samsung Galaxy C8 With Dual Rear Cameras, Facial Recognition Feature Launched

Highlights

  • The smartphone is being offered in two configurations
  • The Galaxy C8 packs a 5.5-inch full-HD display
  • The handset houses a 3000mAh battery

Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy C8 smartphone with dual rear cameras and facial recognition feature in China. While the handset has been unveiled, the company has not yet revealed the pricing and the availability information regarding the smartphone. The Galaxy C8 has been launched in two configurations, i.e. 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage by the company.

In terms of features, the dual camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy C8 offers 'Dual Photo' mode that allows users to adjust the focus even after clicking the images. The smartphone offers facial recognition technology that allows users to unlock their handset using just their face. Notably, the smartphone comes with an always-on display as well.

Moving on to the specifications, the dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy C8 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The new Samsung smartphone is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor (with 4 cores clocked at 1.69GHz and the other 4 clocked at 2.39GHz). As mentioned earlier, the handset is being offered in two memory variants with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The storage on both variants is further expandable, via microSD card (up to 256GB), in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

In terms of optics, the rear dual camera setup on the Galaxy C8 comes with a primary 13-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. At front, the handset features a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture to take selfies.

The Galaxy C8 houses a 3000mAh battery and comes with fingerprint scanner embedded in the Home button at front of the smartphone. The connectivity options offered by the smartphone include 4G connectivity, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5mm headphone jack, and micro-USB port. The Galaxy C8 is being offered by the company in Black, Gold, and Pink colours.

Samsung Galaxy C8

Samsung Galaxy C8

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.69GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Tags: Samsung Galaxy C8 Launch, Samsung Galaxy C8 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy C8 Price, Samsung Galaxy C8 Features, Galaxy C8 Availability, Mobiles, Android, Samsung
Samsung Galaxy C8 With Dual Rear Cameras, Facial Recognition Feature Launched
 
 

