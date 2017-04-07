Samsung on Friday launched the Galaxy C7 Pro in India, and it will available in the country from Tuesday, April 11, exclusively on Amazon India. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro price is Rs. 27,990, and it will be available in Gold and Navy Blue colour variants.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro was launched in China back in January. The India launch comes soon after another 'Pro' launch for the country in the Galaxy C-series - the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro (Review) in January.

The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is a dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) smartphone, and runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an Always-on display, a fingerprint scanner on the home button, and Samsung Pay support.

The smartphone bears a 5.7-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The Galaxy C7 Pro is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The Galaxy C7 Pro features a 16-megapixel sensor on both the front and back with f/1.9 aperture. The cameras are capable of recording full-HD videos at 30 frames per second. The handset is offered with 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

It measures 156.5x77.2x7mm and weighs 172 grams. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The Galaxy C7 Pro packs a 3300mAh battery with fast charging support.