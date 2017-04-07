Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro With 16-Megapixel Front Camera Launched at Rs. 27,990

  hindi
07 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro With 16-Megapixel Front Camera Launched at Rs. 27,990

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro will be available via Amazon India
  • The smartphone's release date is April 11
  • It will be available in Gold and Navy Blue colour variants

Samsung on Friday launched the Galaxy C7 Pro in India, and it will available in the country from Tuesday, April 11, exclusively on Amazon India. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro price is Rs. 27,990, and it will be available in Gold and Navy Blue colour variants.  

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro was launched in China back in January. The India launch comes soon after another 'Pro' launch for the country in the Galaxy C-series - the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro (Review) in January.

The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is a dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) smartphone, and runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an Always-on display, a fingerprint scanner on the home button, and Samsung Pay support.

The smartphone bears a 5.7-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The Galaxy C7 Pro is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The Galaxy C7 Pro features a 16-megapixel sensor on both the front and back with f/1.9 aperture. The cameras are capable of recording full-HD videos at 30 frames per second. The handset is offered with 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

It  measures 156.5x77.2x7mm and weighs 172 grams. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The Galaxy C7 Pro packs a 3300mAh battery with fast charging support.

Tags: Samsung, Samsung India, Samsung Mobile, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Price, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Price in India, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Specifications, Mobiles, Android
Mac Malware Increased by 744 Percent Last Year, Most of It Was Adware: Report
Best of Oppo
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro With 16-Megapixel Front Camera Launched at Rs. 27,990
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best of Oppo
TRENDING
  1. Jio 'Summer Surprise' Offer Cancelled: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Jio Ordered To Withdraw 'Summer Surprise' Freebie Offer By Regulator TRAI
  3. Is the Reliance Jio Broadband Launch Getting Close?
  4. Samsung Expected to Launch Galaxy C7 Pro in India Today
  5. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro With 16-Megapixel Front Camera Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival to Offer Redmi Note 4 at Re. 1, and More
  7. Sansui Launches an Entry-Level Smartphone With 4G VoLTE Support in India
  8. Jio Summer Surprise Withdrawn, Idea's New Data Offer & More: 360 Daily
  9. Xiaomi Said to Be the 'Most Preferred Smartphone Brand' in India
  10. Gionee A1 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.