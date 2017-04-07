Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro India Launch Expected Today

 
07 April 2017
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro India Launch Expected Today

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro was launched in China in January
  • The company is teasing 'Lean Is the New Mean' for today's launch
  • The Galaxy C7 Pro is just 7mm thick, giving credence to speculation

Samsung India is all set to launch a product in New Delhi on Friday, with the company sending invites for a 12pm event earlier this week. While Samsung didn't detail what it will be launching, the firm is expected to launch the Galaxy C7 Pro or the Galaxy C5 Pro smartphone in the country.

The South Korean giant in its event invite uses the tagline "Lean Is the New Mean". This unfortunately isn't sufficient indication about what's being launched, however, the two Galaxy C-series smartphones mentioned are just 7mm thick - giving some credence to the speculation. The Galaxy C7 Pro was launched in China in January this year, while the Galaxy C5 Pro was launched in China very recently - in March. Thus, it seems likely Samsung will launch the Galaxy C7 Pro in the country.

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 27,100) in China. It runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and features a 5.7-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The Galaxy C7 Pro features a 16-megapixel sensor on both the front and back with f/1.9 aperture. The cameras are capable of recording full-HD videos at 30 frames per second. The handset is offered with 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

The smartphone measures 156.5x77.2x7.0mm and weighs 172 grams. The smartphone packs a 3300mAh battery. Additionally, the Galaxy C7 Pro comes with Always-on display and Samsung Pay.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro

Display

5.70-inch

Processor

2.2GHz

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh
