Amazon India has announced a discount of Rs. 2,000 on the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, an Amazon-exclusive, for its Prime members. The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is now available at a price of Rs. 25,990 for the Amazon Prime members, which is Rs. 2,000 less than its original price. It's worth mentioning that Galaxy C7 Pro will continue to bear the original price of Rs. 27,990 for non-Prime members.

As we said, if you are an Amazon Prime member, you will automatically see the Prime exclusive deal on Amazon. To recall, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro was launched last month as as Amazon Exclusive at Rs, 27,990 for two colour variants - Navy Blue and Gold. It is a dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) smartphone that runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports a full-metal unibody, an Always-on display, and a fingerprint scanner on the home button.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro First Impressions

The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro has a 5.7-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED 2.5D Curved Glass display, with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 626 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The Galaxy C7 Pro features 16-megapixel cameras on both the front and rear with f/1.9 aperture, but the rear camera has PDAF and a dual-LED flash module in addition. The cameras are capable of recording full-HD videos at 30 frames per second. The handset comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

The connectivity options on the Galaxy C7 Pro include 4G LTE, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Galaxy C7 Pro packs a 3300mAh battery with fast charging support (100 percent in 100 minutes). It measures 156.5x77.2x7mm and weighs 172 grams.