Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro Spotted Again on Wi-Fi Certification Site, Global Launch Imminent

 
06 February 2017
Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro leaked on ceritifcation site
  • It is expected to launch soon
  • The smartphone is tipped to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro has been spotted on several occasions, and now the smartphone has arrived again on a Wi-Fi certification site, hinting at an imminent arrival. However, this new certification comes with a different model number indicating that the smartphone may also see the light of the day outside of China.

In December, the Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro was spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance with the model number SM-C5010, however this time the device is spotted with model number SM-C501X. This leads us to believe that the smartphone leaked earlier was a China-only variant, while the new one is meant for the international audience. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro was earlier leaked to launch with the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro. The latter two have already been made official, while the Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro remains to be launched.

Past rumours suggest that the Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro sports a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED full-HD display with a Snapdragon 625 processor pared with 4GB RAM. It is expected to offer 64GB of internal storage. As for optics, the Galaxy C5 Pro will sport a 16-megapixel rear camera and a similar 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats. It should ship with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box. The smartphone is expected to pack a 3000mAh battery and be 6.95mm slim.

The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro has been launched in India at the price of Rs. 36,900, after being launched in China last year. It has been made available across all retail channels in Black and Gold colour variants.

