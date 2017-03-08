Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

 
08 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro is priced at CNY 2,499
  • The smartphone packs a 4GB RAM
  • It sports 16-megapixel front and back cameras

After the launch of the Galaxy C7 Pro two months ago, Samsung has decided to launch to the Galaxy C5 Pro smartphone in China. The device is priced a CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. ) and is already available for pre-order on Samsung's China website. The Samsung Galay C5 Pro will begin shipping from March 16.

Just like the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, the Galaxy C5 Pro will also be made available in Lake Blue, Maple Leaf, and Powder Rose colour variants. The Galaxy C5 Pro is essentially just a smaller variant of the Galaxy C7 Pro smartphone. It has a metal unibody with antenna bands seen on the top and bottom chin at the back. The back camera is situated in the top centre slightly protruding, while the Home Button in the front has the fingerprint sensor embedded. The speaker grille, the USB Type-C port, and the 3.5mm audio jack are all situated at the bottom edge of the device. The volume buttons are on the left edge, while the power button is on the right edge of the smartphone.

As for the specifications, most of it matches the larger variant except for display, battery, weight, and dimensions. The Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro is a hybrid dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 625 octa-core Cortex-A53 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. The smartphone packs a 4GB of RAM, offers 64GB of internal storage with the option to expand further via a microSD slot (up to 256GB).

As for optics, the Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro has a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and flash support, and a similar 16-megapixel lens at the front which is also capable of recoding video at 1080p at 30fps. The smartphone packs a 2600mAh battery that claims to last up to 296 hours of standby time. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, NFC, and 4G LTE support.

The Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro weighs 145 grams, and measures 145.7x71.4x7mm. Sensors onboard include acceleration sensor, fingerprint reader (underneath the Home Button), gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and RGB light sensor.

Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

2.2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2600mAh
Tags: Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro Launch, Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro Features, Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro Specifications, Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro Priec, Samsung, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

WikiLeaks: CIA Can Turn Your TV Into a Mic, Bypass Encryption in Popular Apps, and Possibly Control Your Car
iPhone 6 32GB vs OnePlus 3T vs iPhone SE: Best Buy Under Rs. 30,000?
Unboxed Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5 Plus to Be Flipkart Exclusive; Likely to Go on Sale on March 15
  2. CIA Can Bypass Encryption in Popular Apps, Your TV Isn't Safe: WikiLeaks
  3. Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  4. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  5. iPhone 6 32GB Variant at Rs. 29,999: Is it Worth the Price?
  6. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Available With Discounts on Amazon India
  7. Android 7.0 Nougat Update for Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge Gets Delayed
  8. Nokia 3310 Gold, Titanium Variant Costs More Than Rs. 1 Lakh
  9. Vodafone Gives Free 2GB Data to All Women Red Subscribers in Delhi NCR
  10. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Leaked Images Again Show 18:9 Aspect Ratio
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.