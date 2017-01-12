Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro, Galaxy C7 Pro Spotted Alongside Galaxy C9 Pro in a Leaked Promo Image

 
12 January 2017
Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro, Galaxy C7 Pro Spotted Alongside Galaxy C9 Pro in a Leaked Promo Image

Highlights

  • The phones were earlier expected to be launched in December
  • The promo image was posted by a Twitter user
  • The image shows all three Pro series phones together for the first time

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro and Galaxy C5 Pro smartphones, which were earlier expected to be launched by the company in December, have now been spotted alongside company's already launched smartphone Galaxy C9 Pro in what looks like a promotional image for the C series smartphones.

The promotional image was posted by a Twitter user @mmddj_china and shows the three C series smartphones together for the very first time, as spotted by Digital Trends.

The Galaxy C7 Pro smartphone was recently spotted on benchmarking website AnTuTu. As per the listing on the website, the smartphone runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and sports a full-HD display. The Galaxy C7 Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 626 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the device packs a 16-megapixel rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel camera at front as well. A separate listing of the device further suggested that the phone will pack a 5.7-inch display and will be priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 13,600).

On the other hand, leaks around the Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro smartphone suggest that it is expected to run on the Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 3GB of RAM.

Samsung launched its Galaxy C5 and Galaxy C7 smartphones in May last year. The former smartphone runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixel) Super AMOLED display. Galaxy C5 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The Galaxy C7 smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

