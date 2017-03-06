Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Samsung Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7 (2017) With 4G VoLTE Support, IP68 Rating Launched in India

 
06 March 2017
Samsung Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7 (2017) With 4G VoLTE Support, IP68 Rating Launched in India

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A (2017) Series phones bear very similar specifications
  • The biggest differences are screen sizes and battery capacities
  • Galaxy A5 sports a 5.2-inch display, Galaxy A7 has a 5.7-inch display

Samsung on Monday launched the Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017) smartphones in India. The company had first launched the smartphones in Russia ahead of CES 2017. The Galaxy A5 (2017) has been priced at Rs. 28,990, while the Galaxy A7 (2017) has been priced at Rs. 33,490. Both smartphones will go on sale in the country from March 15, while pre-booking of the smartphones begins from Monday itself via the Samsung E-Store as well as offline retailers. They will be available in Black Sky and Gold Sand colour variants in India.

The highlight of the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) and the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) smartphones is their Galaxy S7-styled design, their "enhanced" cameras (compared to their predecessors) with low-light optimisation, and a simplified camera UX with a Food Mode.

 

The new Galaxy A-series smartphones also come with an IP68-rating for dust and water resistance, which Samsung claims is a first for the price segment. The Galaxy A5 (2017) and the Galaxy A7 (2017) smartphones also come with 32GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB), a fingerprint scanner (placed on the home button), an Always on Display, a USB Type-C port coupled with a 3.5mm audio jack, Samsung Pay support, as well as the presence of features like Samsung Cloud and Secure Folder.

Samsung has launched the dual-SIM variants of the two Galaxy A (2017) series smartphones in the country, and they run Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. There are several similarities between the smartphones, including 4G (LTE Cat. 6) and VoLTE support, the use of Super AMOLED displays, as well as the same sensors - an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Other connectivity options also remain the same - Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, and NFC. Both smartphones are powered by a 1.9GHz octa-core SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM, and both sport a 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and an f/1.9 aperture, as well as a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/1.9 aperture.

Let's proceed to the differences. The Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display, measures 146.1x71.4x7.9mm, and sports a 3000mAh battery. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) sports a 5.7-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display,  measures 156.8x77.6x7.9mm, and sports a 3600mAh battery.


 
 

