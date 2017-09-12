Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2017) Start Receiving Android Nougat Update in India: Report

 
12 September 2017
Highlights

  • The update bring Dual Messenger and Samsung Pass features
  • The update for Samsung Galaxy A5 and A7 (2017) users weigh 1.4GB
  • Ensure that you have good battery and a strong Wi-Fi connection

Samsung has reportedly started rolling out a software update for its Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) users in India. The update is important because it brings along the Android Nougat version, introducing all its features, along with a few other features like Samsung Pass as well.

Sammobile reports that both the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) are receiving this update in India. It is rolling out gradually, so if it hasn't landed on your phones yet, it should in the coming weeks. The update weighs in at about 1.4GB, and we recommend you back up your devices before installing the update. Also, ensure that you install the update on a strong Wi-Fi connection with sufficient battery charge on your smartphones.

The firmware version for the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) are A520FXXUBQI5 and A720FXXU2BQI2 respectively. The Android Nougat update brings along multi-window support, Always On Display, and other new features. There's also the addition of Dual Messenger and Samsung Pass with this update, along with bug fixes and stability improvements as well.

Both the smartphones were launched in India in March this year, and were priced at Rs. 28,990 and Rs. 33,490 respectively. Last month, both the devices received a permanent price cut in India, and with the price revision, the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) is now available at an MOP of Rs. 22,900, while the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) is available at an MOP of Rs. 25,900.

The highlight of Galaxy A7 (2017) and the Galaxy A5 (2017) smartphones are their Galaxy S7-style design, cameras with low-light optimisation, a simplified camera UX, as well as their IP68-rating for dust and water resistance, which Samsung claims is a first for the price segment.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic size, good build
  • IP86 rating
  • Samsung Pay support
  • Functional UI
  • Bad
  • Autofocus is slow, struggles in macros
  • Weak speaker for media playback
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) review

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • IP68 rated
  • Very good build
  • Samsung Pay support
  • Functional UI
  • Bad
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Autofocus is slow, struggles in macros
  • Questionable value for money
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) review

Display

5.70-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3600mAh
Tasneem Akolawala

Nokia 3
