It seems like Samsung has finally started paying attention to its non-flagship smartphones as the company is now rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update to its Galaxy A5 (2016) and Galaxy A7 (2016) smartphones in India. The Android 7.0 Nougat update reportedly first made its way to Russia and now users in India are reporting have received the update as well.

With the update, Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) and Galaxy A7 (2016) now run the same user interface as last year's flagships Galaxy S7 Edge and Galaxy S7, as pointed out by Sammobile citing user reports. Apart from the user interface, the Android 7.0 Nougat update is also expected to bring performance and battery life improvements to the smartphones.

Readers in India who own either of these smartphones can check for the update by heading to the settings menu and going to the 'About Device' section to see whether it has popped up for them or not.

To recall, the South Korean company started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to its Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge smartphones last month - including to users in India. The update brought along along improvements to notifications as well as Quick settings button. It further brought improvements to space management efficiency for installation of downloaded apps. With the update, just like on Galaxy S7, users also get a blue light filter and a high performance mode that increases the display brightness.

Let us know in comments down below if you have received the update as of now or not, and if yes, whether you can experience notable improvements or not.