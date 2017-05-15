Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2016) Start Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update in India

 
15 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2016) Start Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update in India

Highlights

  • The update was first rolled out to Russia
  • The update brings performance improvements
  • The update brings new user interface to the phones

It seems like Samsung has finally started paying attention to its non-flagship smartphones as the company is now rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update to its Galaxy A5 (2016) and Galaxy A7 (2016) smartphones in India. The Android 7.0 Nougat update reportedly first made its way to Russia and now users in India are reporting have received the update as well.

With the update, Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) and Galaxy A7 (2016) now run the same user interface as last year's flagships Galaxy S7 Edge and Galaxy S7, as pointed out by Sammobile citing user reports. Apart from the user interface, the Android 7.0 Nougat update is also expected to bring performance and battery life improvements to the smartphones.

Readers in India who own either of these smartphones can check for the update by heading to the settings menu and going to the 'About Device' section to see whether it has popped up for them or not.

To recall, the South Korean company started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to its Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge smartphones last month - including to users in India. The update brought along along improvements to notifications as well as Quick settings button. It further brought improvements to space management efficiency for installation of downloaded apps. With the update, just like on Galaxy S7, users also get a blue light filter and a high performance mode that increases the display brightness.

Let us know in comments down below if you have received the update as of now or not, and if yes, whether you can experience notable improvements or not.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Excellent build and design
  • Vibrant display
  • Dual-SIM plus storage expansion
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • No notification LED
  • Slow focus speed for camera
  • Fingerprint sensor can be iffy
  • Absurd launch price
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) review

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

1.6GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 5.1

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2900mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) Nougat Update, Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) Nougat Update, Android 7.0 Nougat, Mobiles, Android, Samsung, India
Gionee S10 Launch Set for May 26; New Details Emerge From Certification Listing
Redmi Note 4
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2016) Start Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update in India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo F1s
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Sale Day 2 Offers: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Vivo V5 Plus, and More
  2. Flipkart Sale: iPhone 7, Moto G5 Plus, Google Pixel, and Other Best Deals
  3. Moto's Entire Smartphone Lineup for 2017 Gets Leaked, With Few Surprises
  4. OnePlus 5 Photo Leak Tips Dual Rear Camera, 8GB RAM, and 4000mAh Battery
  5. What Is WannaCry, and Everything Else You Need to Know About It
  6. Amazon India Offers iPhone 7 at Rs. 39,499, Takes on Flipkart Big 10 Sale
  7. Jio Broadband Tests, Amazon and Flipkart Sales, and More News This Week
  8. Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Headset Goes Up for Pre-Orders at Rs. 899
  9. Panasonic Eluga Ray, P85 With 4000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Expected to Launch in India on May 16
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.