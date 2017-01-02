Samsung on Monday launched the Galaxy A (2017) series of smartphones, specifically, the Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), and Galaxy A7 (2017). All three smartphones will be available from early-January in Russia before being made available in more markets across the globe. For now, no pricing information has been provided.

The South Korean consumer electronics giant touts that the new Samsung Galaxy A (2017) series of smartphones sport "enhanced" cameras compared to their predecessors, optimised for low-light conditions. Samsung also says the smartphones feature a simplified camera UX that makes taking selfies, switching modes, or applying filters and effects much simpler. A Food Mode is also being boasted off.

The Samsung Galaxy A (2017) series smartphones also come with IP68 dust and water resistance, apart from a metal frame and 3D glass back panel that draws on "Samsung's premium design heritage." All three smartphones will be made available in Black Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist, and Peach Cloud colour variants.

Also new on the Galaxy A (2017) series compared to previous Galaxy A series smartphones is the support for up to 256GB microSD cards for storage expansion, a fingerprint scanner on the Home Button, the presence of fast charge support and USB Type-C port, apart from an Always on Display. Other features include support for Samsung Pay (with both NFC and MST compatibility), Samsung Cloud, and Secure Folder.

All three Galaxy A (2017) series smartphones run Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, come in dual-SIM options, support 4G (LTE Cat. 6) and, feature Super AMOLED displays. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Connectivity options on board include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and USB Type-C

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), the smartphone sports a 4.7-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) Super AMOLED display, and is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. Optics include a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and an f/1.9 aperture, apart from an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/1.9 aperture.

The Galaxy A3 (2017) bears 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It measures 135.4x66.2x7.9mm and sports a 2350mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display, and is powered by a 1.9GHz octa-core SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. It ships with a 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and an f/1.9 aperture, alongside a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/1.9 aperture.

The Galaxy A5 (2017) bears 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB), while connectivity options on board include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and USB Type-C. It measures 146.1x71.4x7.9mm and sports a 3000mAh battery.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) sports a 5.7-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display, and is powered by a 1.9GHz octa-core SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. It features a 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and an f/1.9 aperture, as well as a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/1.9 aperture.

The Galaxy A7 (2017) bears 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It measures 156.8x77.6x7.9mm and sports a 3600mAh battery.

Speaking of the launch, DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said, "At Samsung, we are always trying to ensure our customers have the most advanced products on the market. The latest Galaxy A series is a testament to this. We integrated our unique approach to design as well as the features Galaxy customers have come to love to provide added performance without compromising on style."