Samsung has reportedly confirmed the pricing for its recently launched Galaxy A (2017) series and the Galaxy A3 (2017) and the Galaxy A5 (2017) smartphones are expected to go for retail in Europe for EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 23,500) and EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 30,600) respectively. The company launched the three smartphones in the series, namely the Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), and Galaxy A7 (2017) on Monday ahead of CES 2017.

Even though Samsung has confirmed the pricing for two other smartphones from the series, it looks like the Galaxy A7 (2017) will not be launched in this region at all, as per a report by Sammobile. All three smartphones from the series will be made available from early-January in Russia before being made available in other markets.

The South Korean company has claimed that the latest entrants into the Galaxy A series pack "enhanced" cameras, in comparison to their predecessors, specifically optimised for low-light conditions. All three phones come with an impressive IP68 dust and water resistance. The company is also touting the premium design inspired by its flagship smartphones.

The new phones from Samsung feature support for storage expansion via microSD cards (up to 256GB), a fingerprint scanner embedded into the Home Button, as well as support for fast charge. The new Galaxy A series smartphones further come with USB Type-C port and an Always on Display.

The Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), and Galaxy A7 (2017) will be made available in Black Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist, and Peach Cloud colour variants.