Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) Price Revealed

 
03 January 2017
Highlights

  • The Galaxy A7 (2017) is not expected to be launched in Europe at all
  • Galaxy A3 (2017) will go for retail at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 23,500)
  • Galaxy A5 (2017) will go for retail at EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 30,600)

Samsung has reportedly confirmed the pricing for its recently launched Galaxy A (2017) series and the Galaxy A3 (2017) and the Galaxy A5 (2017) smartphones are expected to go for retail in Europe for EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 23,500) and EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 30,600) respectively. The company launched the three smartphones in the series, namely the Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), and Galaxy A7 (2017) on Monday ahead of CES 2017.

Even though Samsung has confirmed the pricing for two other smartphones from the series, it looks like the Galaxy A7 (2017) will not be launched in this region at all, as per a report by Sammobile. All three smartphones from the series will be made available from early-January in Russia before being made available in other markets.

The South Korean company has claimed that the latest entrants into the Galaxy A series pack "enhanced" cameras, in comparison to their predecessors, specifically optimised for low-light conditions. All three phones come with an impressive IP68 dust and water resistance. The company is also touting the premium design inspired by its flagship smartphones.

The new phones from Samsung feature support for storage expansion via microSD cards (up to 256GB), a fingerprint scanner embedded into the Home Button, as well as support for fast charge. The new Galaxy A series smartphones further come with USB Type-C port and an Always on Display.

The Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), and Galaxy A7 (2017) will be made available in Black Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist, and Peach Cloud colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017)

Display

4.70-inch

Processor

1.6GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2350mAh
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

Display

5.70-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3600mAh
