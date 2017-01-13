Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), and Galaxy A7 (2017) Price Revealed as They Reportedly Go on Sale in Russia

 
13 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), and Galaxy A7 (2017) Price Revealed as They Reportedly Go on Sale in Russia

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) is priced at RUB 22,990 (roughly Rs.26,400)
  • The Galaxy A5 (2017) comes at price of RUB 27,990 (roughly Rs. 32,200)
  • The Galaxy A7 (2017) has been priced at RUB 32,990 (roughly Rs. 37,900)

In line with its earlier announcement, Samsung has now made its Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), and Galaxy A7 (2017) smartphones available for purchase in Russia before other global markets. The smartphones have been priced at RUB 22,990 (roughly Rs.26,400), RUB 27,990 (roughly Rs. 32,200), and RUB 32,990 (roughly Rs. 37,900) respectively.

On basis of available information, not all three phones are available with all the retailers and there's some confusion about the phones going on general sale or being up for pre-orders, Android Headlines points out in its report. However, the shipments for the orders have reportedly started already.

The South Korean company's Galaxy A (2017) series smartphones were launched ahead of CES 2017 earlier this month and feature "enhanced" cameras compared to their predecessors, as per the company. The company says that the camera setup on these smartphones has been optimised for low-light conditions. The new smartphones also come with an impressive IP68 dust and water resistance.

As per a report earlier this month, Samsung has also announced the pricing for Galaxy A3 (2017) and Galaxy A5 (2017) smartphones for Europe as well. The devices are expected to retail in Europe for EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 23,500) and EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 30,600), respectively.

All three Samsung Galaxy A (2017) smartphones feature support for storage expansion via microSD cards (up to 256GB), a fingerprint scanner embedded into the Home Button, as well as support for fast charge. The new Galaxy A series smartphones also feature a USB Type-C port and an always-on display.

Tags: Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), Samsung Galaxy A Series Prices, Mobiles, Android, Samsung
Uber Rides Can Now Be Booked From Within Google Maps - Even if You Don't Have Uber App Installed
Amazon Announces Plan to Create 100,000 Jobs in the US
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), and Galaxy A7 (2017) Price Revealed as They Reportedly Go on Sale in Russia
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5 Plus Leaked Press Render Points at Front Fingerprint Scanner
  2. Reliance Jio to Reportedly Launch 4G VoLTE Feature Phones Soon
  3. HMD Global Sends Invites for MWC Launch Event on February 26
  4. Rajesh Gopinathan Named New TCS CEO and MD
  5. Nokia to Unveil More Android Smartphones on February 26
  6. WhatsApp Set to Get GIF Image Search, Raise Media Sharing Limit to 30
  7. Redmi Note 4 India Launch Date, Flipkart's iPhone Deals, More: 360 Daily
  8. Nintendo Switch Pre-Orders Start From Friday In ‘Limited Quantity’
  9. Jio Happy New Year Offer Creates Unfair Competition, Says Airtel's Mittal
  10. Lenovo P2 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.