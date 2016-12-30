Samsung Galaxy A 2017 Series Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

Samsung's Galaxy A 2017 series of smartphones, which is set to be launched at an event in Malaysia on January 5, is also anticipated to be globally unveiled at the company's January 4 event ahead of CES 2017. While there have been plenty of rumours and leaks in the recent past, the alleged pricing for the Galaxy A 2017 series has also been leaked online.

As per the allegedly promotional images that were leaked, the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) has been tipped to cost MYR 1,699 (roughly Rs. 25,700) while the Galaxy A7 (2017) is expected to be priced at MYR 1,899 (roughly Rs. 28,800). No price details for the anticipated Galaxy A3 (2017) smartphone have been provided.

The alleged promotional images from Samsung Malaysia for the pre-order of Galaxy A 2017 series further reveal that users in Malaysia can pre-order the phones between January 6 and January 15, as spotted by SoyaCincau. However, the listed URL on the website seems to be not working at present. The leaked image further suggests that the South Korean manufacturer is also giving away Level U PRO wireless headset worth MYR 399 (roughly Rs. 6,000) with the pre-orders.

As per the leaks and rumours till now, the Galaxy A7 (2017) smartphone is expected to pack a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Samsung's octa-core Exynos 7880 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. It is expected to come with 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via a MicroSD card.

The Galaxy A7 (2017) has also been tipped to pack a 16-megapixel rear and front camera with f/1.9 aperture. A recent teaser from the company suggested that some phones from the series, if not all, will come with IP68 certification, making them highly resistant to dust and water.

Separately, the Galaxy A5 (2017) is said to sport a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixel) Super AMOLED display, an octa-core Exynos 7880 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB expandable storage. Much like the Galaxy A7 (2017), the Galaxy A5 (2017) is also tipped to house a 16-megapixel camera on the front and back.

The Galaxy A3 (2017) is expected to sport a 4.7-inch HD (720x1280 pixel) Super AMOLED display, a 1.5GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of expandable storage.