Samsung Galaxy A 2017 Series Launch Set for January 5; Fresh Renders Spotted

 
29 December 2016
Highlights

  • Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A3 (2017) expected
  • New Galaxy A lineup expected to come with water resistance
  • Global unveiling of devices expected at CES 2017

There's a lot of buzz around Samsung's expected unveiling of the new 2017 Galaxy A Series smartphones. On Wednesday, Samsung gave out a little teaser suggesting that the upcoming Galaxy A devices will come with water resistance. Now, Samsung has sent out invites of for a January 5 event in Kuala Lumpur, where it will reveal the new devices.

Interestingly, CES 2017 is also scheduled to begin from January 5 - and Samsung has a pre-CES event scheduled on January 4. It looks like the Kuala Lumpur event may see a local launch, while CES 2017 will be the stage for a global unveiling of the 2017 Galaxy A Series.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A3 (2017) smartphones. From what we know so far, the Galaxy A7 (2017) smartphone is expected to pack a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, making it slightly larger than the 5.5-inch Galaxy A7 (2016). The device is expected to be powered by Samsung's octa-core Exynos 7880 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage, which is expandable via a MicroSD card.

The Galaxy A7 (2017) is tipped to house a 16-megapixel rear and front camera with f/1.9 aperture. An earlier rumour also suggests that the Galaxy A7 (2017) will come with IP68 certification, making it highly resistant to dust and water.

samsung galaxy a3 a5 2017 render Galaxy A3 Galaxy A5

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) and Galaxy A5 (2017)

Meanwhile, some fresh renders of the Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A3 (2017) have been spotted online by Win Future, along with some specifications for each device. The Galaxy A5 (2017) is rumoured to sport a Super AMOLED 5.2-inch (1080x1920 pixel) display. The device will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 7880 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB expandable storage. Much like the Galaxy A7 (2017), the Galaxy A5 (2017) is also tipped to house a 16-megaipixel camera on the front and back.

The Galaxy A3 (2017) is the smallest of the lot with its anticipated 4.7-inch Super AMOLED (720x1280 pixel) display. Powering the device is a 1.5GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage.

If the rumoured specs are true, the third generation Galaxy A lineup marks an improvement over the their second-gen counterparts. While the 2016 Galaxy A Series saw a new design language, merging metal and glass (as seen in the Galaxy S series), new renders suggest that the design of the 2017 lineup draws from the Galaxy S7 flagship.

Micromax Bolt Q381
