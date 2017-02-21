Samsung from Tuesday is offering discounts on select products from its range of smartphones, tablets, SD cards, and televisions and more as part of the Samsung Carnival on Amazon India. Lasting from Tuesday to Thursday, users can also avail discounts on the company's refrigerators as well as air conditioners as part of the limited-time sale on the online marketplace.

Coming first to offers on smartphones, Samsung is offering a discount of Rs. 2,000 on Galaxy On8, which was earlier priced at Rs. 15,900 and is now available for Rs. 13,900. The South Korean company is offering a Rs. 1,700 discount on its Galaxy On7 Pro and Galaxy On5 Pro smartphones, which are now available at Rs. 9,490 and Rs. 7,490 respectively, down from Rs. 11,190 and Rs. 9,190.

The company is currently also offering discounts on its Galaxy Tab E, Galaxy Tab A, and Galaxy J Max tablets that are available at Rs. 15,500 (earlier available at Rs. 16,900), Rs. 16,500 (earlier available at Rs. 17,900), and Rs. 13,400 (earlier available at Rs. 13,990) respectively. Here's the entire list of Samsung tablets that are available at discounted prices.

As part of Samsung Carnival sale, the company is offering a discount of Rs. 5,500 on its 32-inch HD Ready LED TV (FH4003), which is now available at a price of Rs. 18,390. If you prefer smaller screen television, Samsung's 24-inch HD Ready LED TV (UA24K4100ARLXL) is available at a price of Rs. 11,990 (discount of Rs. 4,500). If you are looking for a monitor, you can opt to buy the company's 21.5-inch full-HD LED monitor (LS22E360HS/XL) at a price of Rs. 8,499 (discount of Rs. 4,500).

Samsung is offering its EVO+ 32GB Class 10 microSDHC card with up to 80Mbps read speed and EVO 32GB Class 10 microSDHC card (with read speed up to 48Mbps) at Rs. 725 (earlier available for Rs. 999) and Rs. 699 (earlier available for Rs. 989) through Lightning deals on the website.

To check out other deals available as part of the sale, you can head to the Samsung Carnival page on Amazon.in.