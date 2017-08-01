Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Unveils 6CA LTE Modem Capable of Achieving 1.2Gbps Downlink Speeds

 
01 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Unveils 6CA LTE Modem Capable of Achieving 1.2Gbps Downlink Speeds

Highlights

  • Samsung claims 6CA LTE modem is made for next-gen mobile processors
  • It is capable of achieving 1.2Gbps downlink speeds
  • With respect to speed, it has improved by up to 20 percent

Samsung has now unveiled a new 6CA (carrier aggregation) LTE modem that is claimed to be capable of offering speeds up to 1.2Gbps. If this is integrated in the Samsung Galaxy S9 next year, the smartphone could offer higher LTE speeds than your home fibre connection as well, and may be able to download a full-HD movie in just 10 seconds.

The South Korean consumer electronics giant claims that this LTE modem has been introduced for the company's next-generation mobile processors that supports 6CA (carrier aggregation) for the first time in the industry. The new technology is rated to offer peak downlink speed of up to 1.2Gbps.

The 6CA-supported LTE modem achieves up to 20 percent improvement in maximum downlink speed allowing users to make buffer-less video calls and mobile live-broadcasting. Earlier this year, Samsung presented the its Cat.16 LTE modem with 1 Gigabit (Gb) downlink speed and the first 5CA support in the Samsung Exynos 9 Series (8895) SoC that is integrated into the Galaxy S8 series.

"With the increase of high-quality online content services, the demand for high-performance LTE modems continue to rise as well. The 1.2Gbps maximum downlink speed with 6CA support highlights Samsung's leading design capabilities and well-positions Samsung for the upcoming 5G era," said Woonhaing Hur, Vice President of System LSI Protocol Development at Samsung Electronics in a statement.

Samsung's new technology supports 4~CHECK~4 MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) and higher-order 256 QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation) scheme to maximise the data transfer rate. It is expected to go into mass production by the end of this year.

While this technology looks quite extraordinary on paper, the reality is that optimum speeds are seldom possible in today's scenario. Even in developed markets like the US, most carriers are aggregating three LTE channels with network congestion further preventing speeds that are often seen while testing in ideal conditions. However, with the new technology coming into the market, carriers will possibly tighten their belts and start testing 6CA speeds to bring them into the market soon.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Samsung, Samsung LTE Modem, Samsung Galaxy S9, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Facebook Acquires AI Assistant Startup Ozlo to Make Messenger Smarter
Meet the Robots That Sort Your E-commerce Packages
Samsung Unveils 6CA LTE Modem Capable of Achieving 1.2Gbps Downlink Speeds
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Suspends Blu Smartphones' Sale After New Privacy Threat Reports
  2. Facebook Shuts Down AI System After Bots Language Humans Can't Understand
  3. Jio Phone: Idea 4G Phone in the Works, Priced Around Rs. 2,500
  4. BlackBerry KEYone With Hardware Keyboard Launched in India: Price, Offers
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Android Nougat Update Confirmed for India Model
  6. Apple May Have Accidentally Revealed the Biggest Feature of iPhone 8
  7. Want to Book Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Order the Mobile for Yourself
  8. Flipkart Completes eBay India Merger
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Render Image Leaked, Camera Details Tipped
  10. Inside Google's RailWire Project Which Provides Free Internet That Works
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.