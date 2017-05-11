Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Launches a 5100mAh Fast Charge Portable Battery Pack

 
11 May 2017
Samsung Launches a 5100mAh Fast Charge Portable Battery Pack

Highlights

  • Samsung Battery Pack has a 5100mAh battery under the hood
  • It comes in two colours - Navy and Silver
  • It is priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 3,870)

Samsung has launched a new 'Fast Charge Portable Battery Pack' with a 5100mAh battery. Unlike most power banks, Samsung Portable Battery Pack is compatible with USB, Micro-USB, and USB Type-C devices, which includes smartphones and tablets. The South-Korean company claims that this battery back will be sufficient for two full charges to smartphones. It is priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 3,870) and is available via Amazon and Samsung online store in the US.

The Samsung Fast Charge Portable Battery Pack is ideally suited for the company's latest smartphones - Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. However, its commercial (seen below) is featuring a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge being charged using the battery pack. It can also deliver '1.5x fast charging' on compatible devices that use Samsung Fast Charge, which includes recent Galaxy smartphones like Galaxy S6, Galaxy Note 4, and so on. Rest of the devices will be charged at regular charging speeds via USB, Micro-USB, or USB Type-C ports, as we mentioned.

In addition, the Samsung Fast Charge Portable Battery Pack and the smartphone can be charged simultaneously with the 'pass-through' charging functionality. It simply means that you can plug-in and charge the battery pack while charging your smartphone through the battery pack. Talking about the design, it is rectangular in shape with an LED power indicator to show the battery power left and comes with a strap for easy portability.

The retail box of the Samsung Fast Charge Portable Battery Pack includes a battery pack, Micro-USB cable, and a Micro USB to USB Type-C adapter. It comes in two colours - Navy and Silver. Customers buying Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 in the US can use the financing option for the battery pack along with them.

Tags: Samsung, Power Banks, Samsung Fast Charge Portable Battery Pack, Portable Battery Pack
Shubham Verma

