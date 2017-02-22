Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Remix OS for Mobile Brings Windows 10-Like Continuum Feature to Android

 
22 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Remix OS for Mobile Brings Windows 10-Like Continuum Feature to Android

Highlights

  • Remix OS for Mobile will be available from summer this year
  • With Jide's new ROM, users can turn Android smartphone into PC
  • The Remix OS for Mobile will need apps to be side-loaded

Jide Technology, which previously made it to news by creating a Microsoft Surface-like tablet as well as a version of Android for desktop PCs, announced on Tuesday its new Remix OS for Mobile which can turn your Android smartphone into a PC by connecting it to a monitor. The Remix OS for Mobile is Jide's new custom ROM for Android, and which can offer Windows 10-like Continuum features.

"Dock your phone with Remix Singularity into a monitor and experience everything that Remix OS has to offer," the dedicated page to the Remix OS for Mobile notes.

Jide's new Remix OS for Mobile is scheduled to be released in second half of 2017. The Continuum-like feature is dubbed Remix Singularity. Talking to The Verge, Jide Technology's co-founder David Ko said that the new ROM will be "as close to stock Android as possible." The smartphone once docked with the Singularity can serve as a full-fledged desktop computer when connected to a keyboard and mouse. The interface users will see is Remix OS, the company's version of Android for desktop PCs.

Explaining further, Ko added, "But imagine when you get back to your office or study, you connect your phone and it turns into a PC mode, just like a laptop or desktop." He stressed that the new feature has two advantages - cost and the Android ecosystem. Further, stressing on the positives about new ROM, Ko said that it will be free to download, and users can access all regular Android apps. One of the big disadvantages however is users will have to side-load Google Play store.

"In the next five years, roughly five billion people will be coming online and when they come online, their number one choice will be the smartphone; an affordable smartphone, and that will be an Android. If your phone can replace [your PC], it's a huge saving, and has a big impact to productivity," said Ko.

Ko also revealed that the company is looking for OEM partners to "sell phones that support Remix Singularity."

Considering that the Remix OS for Mobile is scheduled to be released in summer later this year, we can expect that Jide is still giving final polishes to the new ROM. For now, there's no clarity as to the dock itself, or which smartphones will be supported by the custom ROM.

Jide Technology is not the first company that has been working on promoting smartphones as dockable PC. Microsoft tried its hands with Coontinuum feature on Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL though results weren't very impressive. Similarly, Canonical' tried to bring the concept to tablets with its Ubuntu tablet that served as a desktop computer when connected to a keyboard and mouse.

Tags: Remix, Remix OS for Mobiles, Jide Technology, Continuum, Microsoft
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Google's Latest Mixed Reality Tech Reveals Person Behind the VR Headset
Apple Watch Series 3 Tipped to Sport New Glass-Film Display
Micromax Canvas Knight 2
Remix OS for Mobile Brings Windows 10-Like Continuum Feature to Android
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Canvas Knight
TRENDING
  1. Jio Prime Plan May Retain Users but It's the Wrong Strategy, Say Analysts
  2. Airtel Offering 10GB Additional Data at Rs. 100
  3. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Plan: All You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaked in New Images Showing On-Screen Keys, and More
  5. iPhone 8 Tipped to Feature 'Revolutionary' 3D Front Camera, 3GB RAM
  6. Microsoft CEO Unveils Some of the Company's Tools for Telegovernance
  7. Nokia 8 Android Smartphone Listed Online Ahead of Launch
  8. How to Watch Live Stream of NASA's New Findings on Exoplanets Tonight
  9. Snapdeal to Lay Off Around 600 People Over Next Few Days
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's Black Colour Variant to Launch in India on March 1
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.