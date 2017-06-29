Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reliance Jio Offers Up to 30GB Additional 4G Data on Select Xiaomi Smartphones

 
29 June 2017
Reliance Jio Offers Up to 30GB Additional 4G Data on Select Xiaomi Smartphones

Highlights

  • This offer is applicable for select Xiaomi smartphones only
  • Users can avail up to 5GB of additional data on 6 recharges above Rs. 309
  • The plan expires on March 31 next year

Xiaomi and Reliance Jio have now partnered together to offer additional 4G data to Xiaomi smartphone buyers. The telecom operator is offering up to 30GB of additional data on select Xiaomi smartphones only.

Eligible smartphones include Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi Note 4G Prime, Mi 4i, Redmi Note 3, Mi 5, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Redmi 3s, Redmi 3s Plus, Redmi 3s Prime, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, and Redmi 4. The pre-condition to avail this offer is that the Reliance Jio network has to have been activated for the first time on or after June 16.

For these eligible devices, Reliance Jio is offering 5GB of additional 4G data on a recharge of Rs. 309 and above. There’s a limit of up to six recharges, and the expiry date for this offer is March 31, 2018. With the maximum limit of 6 recharges, the offer allows you to get a maximum of free 30GB of additional 4G data. Furthermore, this offer is only applicable for those who are part of the Jio Prime subscription plan.

Once you meet all the above requirements, recharging your Jio number with a plan costing above Rs. 309 will entitle you to get 5GB of additional 4G data per recharge. This data will be credited to your account within 48 hours of recharge. It is worth noting that this additional data cannot be carried forward to the next cycle, and will expire and forfeit once the cycle is over.

To do the recharge and avail the offer, follow these steps: Open MyJio App -> My Vouchers -> View Voucher -> Recharge my number -> Confirm Recharge -> Successful Recharge Notification.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi, Reliance jio, Reliance JIo Recharge, Reliance Jio Offer, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Offer, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Offer, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

Reliance Jio Offers Up to 30GB Additional 4G Data on Select Xiaomi Smartphones
 
 

