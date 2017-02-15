Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Reliance Jio, Samsung to Host Joint Event on February 28 at MWC 2017

 
15 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Reliance Jio, Samsung to Host Joint Event on February 28 at MWC 2017

Highlights

  • The joint event will be held on February 28
  • This will mark Reliance Jio's debut at MWC
  • Samsung is hosting a separate event on February 26 as well

Apart from its exclusive press conference at MWC 2017 on February 26, Samsung is joint hosting another event at the Barcelona trade show - a joint event with newbie telecom operator Reliance Jio. The event looks to "foster engagement and participation among industry leaders, governments, and communities, by discussing Jio's successful 4G LTE business and how it has transformed the everyday lives of 1.3 billion Indians."

The Samsung and Reliance Jio joint event will be held on February 28 at 1.15pm IST (8:45am CET). It appears to be a platform for Reliance Jio to market itself for potential international business, and maybe also announce international expansion plans. Reliance Jio commenced its services in India in September, and has managed to rake in millions of subscribers since then. According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's recent data, Indian subscriber base grew by 21.02 million to cross 1.12 billion in November 2016. Most of the credit for this goes to Reliance Jio.

The telecom operator brought the '4G revolution' in the country, by offering free data and voice calls for six months. The free plan will end on March 31, after which plans for data will be introduced, but voice calling looks to remain free forever. The plans have attracted a huge subscriber base, so much so, that it created a world record of adding 16 million users in its first month of operations. In January, the operator reported it had managed to garner 72.4 million subscribers in just 4 months.

Samsung was one of Jio's initial partners in India, and this partnership looks to make impacts in international markets as well. The invite says the press conference will also see Reliance Jio share the contributions of made by Samsung as a solutions partner for the operator, and adds, "We hope for this to benefit participants in understanding how we have and will make impacts at local and international levels for the growth of the industry." The event will be hosted by President of Reliance Jio, Jyotindra Thacker and President Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics, Youngky Kim.

This will be Reliance Jio's first appearance at MWC, and is monumental for the company's growth in such a short time. As for Samsung, it is alternatively expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S3 at its event on February 26, and also show a one-minute video teaser of the Galaxy S8 smartphone.

Tags: Samsung, Reliance JIo, Mobiles, Android, MWC, MWC 2017
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Toshiba in Chaos: $6.3-Billion Write-Down, Chairman Resigns, Bankruptcy Looms
HTC U Ultra, HTC U Play Price Revealed
Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
Reliance Jio, Samsung to Host Joint Event on February 28 at MWC 2017
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
TRENDING
  1. India Puts Record 104 Satellites Into Orbit on a Single Rocket
  2. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 May Launch Alongside Nokia 3310 Refresh at MWC 2017
  3. Nokia 6's Global Launch Tipped by Certification of New Variant
  4. Uber, Ola Strike Continues in Delhi-NCR
  5. Nokia 3 Leaked Specifications Suggest Snapdragon 425 SoC and More
  6. Paytm's The Great Apple Sale Has iPhone 7, MacBook Pro Cashback Offers
  7. Nokia 6 Is Available in India but There's Nothing Official About It
  8. Exercising in Polluted Indian Cities May Do More Harm Than Good
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Turn Status Into Snapchat Stories-Style Feature
  10. Six WhatsApp Features You May Not Know About
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.