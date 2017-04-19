Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been launched in India carrying price tags of Rs. 57,900 and Rs. 64,900, respectively. Pre-orders for the two smartphones have begun, and Reliance Jio and Samsung have joined hands to provide a 'Double Data' offer to Jio users who buy the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+.

Jio Double Data Offer details

As part of this offer, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ buyers on Jio network will get 448GB of 4G data over 8 months on a monthly recharge of Rs. 309; this amounts to 2GB data per day. Effectively, the Jio Double Data offer on purchase of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ doubles what Reliance Jio was offering in its Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan plan.

To recall, under the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Prime members could enjoy free Reliance Jio services at Rs. 309 or Rs. 509 for three months. While the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer only gives 28GB of data per month for three months, the offer with Samsung doubles that to 56GB per month provided users recharge for Rs. 309 every month for the next 8 months.

The offer starts from May 5 when the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ go on sale and will last for 8 months, which is till January. Additionally, the Double Data offer will only be available for Jio users who have enrolled for Prime membership.

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ specifications

The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display, while the Galaxy S8+ sports a 6.2-inch display with the same resolution and display technology. The variants coming to India will get Samsung's Exynos 8895 SoC. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones feature 12-megapixel 'Dual Pixel' rear cameras with optical image stabilisation and an f/1.7 aperture. On the front, the smartphones bear 8-megapixel front cameras with autofocus, and also bear an f/1.7 aperture. Both smartphones feature 64GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ include 4G LTE (Cat. 16), Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. They both support Samsung Pay, with NFC and MST connectivity. The two smartphones come with iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, and facial recognition.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ support wireless charging as well as fast charging. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pack 3000mAh and 3500mAh batteries respectively. The Galaxy S8 measures 148.9x68.1x8mm and weighs 155 grams. The Galaxy S8+ measures 159.5x73.4x8.1mm and weighs 173 grams.