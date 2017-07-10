Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reliance Jio Offers Up to 10GB Additional 4G Data on Select Asus Smartphones

  hindi
10 July 2017
Reliance Jio Offers Up to 10GB Additional 4G Data on Select Asus Smartphones

Highlights

  • Select Asus smartphones are eligible for up to 10GB data additional data
  • Users can avail up to 10GB of additional data on 10 recharges of Rs. 309
  • The additional data offer expires on March 31 next year

Following the lead of Xiaomi, Taiwanese maker Asus has now collaborated with Reliance Jio to offer additional 4G data to users of select smartphones.

The 'Additional Data Offer' from Reliance Jio is available only for Jio Prime members who have purchased a Asus smartphone from June 16 through offline or online channels. Reliance Jio points out that eligible Asus customers will get the additional 4G data with every recharge of Rs. 309 or above, and will be applicable for 10 recharges till March 31, 2018.

Asus has divided its eligible devices in three groups which will get additional 4G data: Group 1 has the Asus ZenFone Selfie, Asus ZenFone Max, Asus ZenFone Live, Asus ZenFone Go 4.5, Asus ZenFone Go 5.0, and Asus ZenFone Go 5.5. These devices will get 3GB of 4G data per recharge.

The Group 2 devices include Asus ZenFone 2, Asus ZenFone 2 Laser, Asus ZenFone 2 Laser 5.5, Asus ZenFone 3S Max, Asus ZenFone 3 Laser, Asus ZenFone 3 Max 5.2, and Asus ZenFone 3 Max 5.5. Under Group 2, eligible devices will get 5GB of 4G data per recharge.

The Group 3 devices from Asus are high-end smartphones from the company, and they include Asus ZenFone Zoom, Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe, Asus ZenFone 3 Ultra, Asus ZenFone 3 5.2, and Asus ZenFone 3 5.5.

With the maximum limit of 10 recharges, the new Jio and Asus offer allows you to get a maximum of free 100GB of additional 4G data. Furthermore, this offer is only applicable for those who are part of the Jio Prime subscription plan.

Eligible device users will need to do activate the 'Additional Data Offer' through MyJio app by following these steps: Open MyJio App -> My Vouchers -> View Voucher -> Recharge my number -> Confirm Recharge -> Successful Recharge Notification.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Asus, Asus Mobiles, Reliance Jio, Reliance Jio Recharge, Reliance Jio Offer, Mobiles, Android
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Reliance Jio Offers Up to 10GB Additional 4G Data on Select Asus Smartphones
 
 

Vivo V5S
