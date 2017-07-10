Following the lead of Xiaomi, Taiwanese maker Asus has now collaborated with Reliance Jio to offer additional 4G data to users of select smartphones.

The 'Additional Data Offer' from Reliance Jio is available only for Jio Prime members who have purchased a Asus smartphone from June 16 through offline or online channels. Reliance Jio points out that eligible Asus customers will get the additional 4G data with every recharge of Rs. 309 or above, and will be applicable for 10 recharges till March 31, 2018.

Asus has divided its eligible devices in three groups which will get additional 4G data: Group 1 has the Asus ZenFone Selfie, Asus ZenFone Max, Asus ZenFone Live, Asus ZenFone Go 4.5, Asus ZenFone Go 5.0, and Asus ZenFone Go 5.5. These devices will get 3GB of 4G data per recharge.

The Group 2 devices include Asus ZenFone 2, Asus ZenFone 2 Laser, Asus ZenFone 2 Laser 5.5, Asus ZenFone 3S Max, Asus ZenFone 3 Laser, Asus ZenFone 3 Max 5.2, and Asus ZenFone 3 Max 5.5. Under Group 2, eligible devices will get 5GB of 4G data per recharge.

The Group 3 devices from Asus are high-end smartphones from the company, and they include Asus ZenFone Zoom, Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe, Asus ZenFone 3 Ultra, Asus ZenFone 3 5.2, and Asus ZenFone 3 5.5.

With the maximum limit of 10 recharges, the new Jio and Asus offer allows you to get a maximum of free 100GB of additional 4G data. Furthermore, this offer is only applicable for those who are part of the Jio Prime subscription plan.

Eligible device users will need to do activate the 'Additional Data Offer' through MyJio app by following these steps: Open MyJio App -> My Vouchers -> View Voucher -> Recharge my number -> Confirm Recharge -> Successful Recharge Notification.