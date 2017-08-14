Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Specifications Leaked, August 21 Launch Tipped

 
14 August 2017
Highlights

  • Redmi Note 5A is expected to be released on August 21
  • The variant is expected to be priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 9,600)
  • Two other high-end variants have also been leaked

The alleged specifications for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 smartphone were leaked last month and now the details about the Redmi Note 5A variant of the smartphone have surfaced on the Internet. The new variant of the smartphone has been tipped to be priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 9,600) and will be made available for purchase starting August 21.

The Redmi Note 5 has been tipped to feature a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and the Redmi Note 5A variant is expected to sport a similar-sized but slightly less dense display with HD resolution instead, as per Slash Leaks. While the Redmi Note 5 was suggested to pack either Snapdragon 630 or 660 SoC, the more budget-friendly Redmi Note 5A has been tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 5A has been tipped to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies. The handset is expected to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. The Redmi Note 5 is expected to come with 16Gb built-in storage and feature a 3790mAh battery but the pared-down '5A' variant is expected to house a 3080mAh battery. Redmi Note 5A has been tipped to measure 153x76.2x7.59mm and weigh 150 grams.

A report by GSMArena suggests that there might be higher-end variants of the smartphone at offer as well by the company. These handsets, MDE6S and MDT6S, are said to be powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC. Both of these smartphone have been tipped to come with 5.5-inch full-HD displays and have a fingerprint sensor at the back. These phones are expected to be offered in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants.

