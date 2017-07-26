Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications

 
26 July 2017
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999
  • It was launched in India in January
  • The smartphone will be available from 12pm IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is set to go on sale in the country on Wednesday, via Flipkart and Mi.com. THe weekly flash sale starts at 12pm IST, and the smartphone will be in three RAM and inbuilt storage variants in the country. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999, and three colour variants will be on offer - Dark Grey, Gold, and Matte Black. The company held commemorated its third year in the country last week, with the 3rd Mi Anniversary sale on Thursday and Friday, where it made several products including the Redmi Note 4 available to buy on Mi.com.

Over on Mi.com, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is being offered with a free 12-month subscription to Hungama Music, and a 10% cashback (SuperCash) with MobiKwik. As for Flipkart, this time around, the e-commerce site is still offering a 5 percent discount for buyers using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, however, it isn't offering the Buyback Guarantee it chose to bundle last week.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 2GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 10,999, for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, and  Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, it comes with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, depending on the variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Redmi Note 4 battery capacity is rated at 4100mAh battery, and the new Xiaomi smartphone measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Tags: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, Flipkart, Mi.com
Jio Average 4G Speed Slowest, Redmi Note 4 Blast Video ‘Fake’, Nokia 8 Launch Date, and More: Your 360 Daily
Oppo F3
