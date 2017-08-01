Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Flash Sale in India Set for Today, via Amazon and Mi.com

 
01 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi 4 Flash Sale in India Set for Today, via Amazon and Mi.com

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999
  • Amazon India and Mi.com have their own sale offers
  • The Redmi 4 flash sale begins at 12pm IST

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review), one of the most popular budget smartphones from the Chinese firm, will go on sale in the country on Tuesday. Following the traditional of previous weekly Redmi 4 flash sales, the smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India and Mi.com at 12pm IST. Both sites have their own sale offers, sweetening the deal for interested buyers. Also as seen in previous weeks, all three RAM/ storage variants of the Redmi 4 will be made available to buy during Tuesday's flash sale. 

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched in India in May, and it is in fact different from the Redmi 4 smartphone that was launched in China in November last year. Instead, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 model brought to India is the Redmi 4X that was launched in China in February. Read on to learn more about the smartphone's variants, specifications, and sale offers on Amazon and Mi.com.

 

Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India, offers

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and Rs.10,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. Amazon India offers s a free 12-month Hungama Music subscription; a free 3-month Hungama Play subscription; 30GB additional 4G data from Jio, and Rs. 200 promotion credit for Kindle books if you download and sign in to the Kindle app on your Redmi 4. On Mi.com on the other hand, the company is offering a free 12-month subscription to Hungama Music.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The smartphone bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 435 SoC, with up to 4GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it packs a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. Xiaomi Redmi 4's inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is powered by a 4100mAh battery.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Compact body
  • Solid battery performance
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Hybrid dual-SIM
  • Limited availability
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 4 review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Sale, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi India, Amazon India, Mi.com
Xiaomi Redmi 4 Flash Sale in India Set for Today, via Amazon and Mi.com
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. Facebook Shuts Down AI System After Bots Language Humans Can't Understand
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Android Nougat Update Confirmed for India Model
  3. Apple May Have Accidentally Revealed the Biggest Feature of iPhone 8
  4. Want to Book Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Order the Mobile for Yourself
  5. Jio Phone: Idea 4G Phone in the Works, Priced Around Rs. 2,500
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to Be Richer Multimedia Product: Report
  7. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Unlimited 4G Data, Launched
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Android 7 Update, Snapdeal 2.0, and More: 360 Daily
  9. WhatsApp Now Supports Launcher App Shortcuts on Android
  10. Vodafone Woos Students With 84GB Data, Bundled Calls at Rs. 352
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.