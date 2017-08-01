Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review), one of the most popular budget smartphones from the Chinese firm, will go on sale in the country on Tuesday. Following the traditional of previous weekly Redmi 4 flash sales, the smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India and Mi.com at 12pm IST. Both sites have their own sale offers, sweetening the deal for interested buyers. Also as seen in previous weeks, all three RAM/ storage variants of the Redmi 4 will be made available to buy during Tuesday's flash sale.

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched in India in May, and it is in fact different from the Redmi 4 smartphone that was launched in China in November last year. Instead, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 model brought to India is the Redmi 4X that was launched in China in February. Read on to learn more about the smartphone's variants, specifications, and sale offers on Amazon and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India, offers

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and Rs.10,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. Amazon India offers s a free 12-month Hungama Music subscription; a free 3-month Hungama Play subscription; 30GB additional 4G data from Jio, and Rs. 200 promotion credit for Kindle books if you download and sign in to the Kindle app on your Redmi 4. On Mi.com on the other hand, the company is offering a free 12-month subscription to Hungama Music.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The smartphone bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 435 SoC, with up to 4GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it packs a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. Xiaomi Redmi 4's inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is powered by a 4100mAh battery.