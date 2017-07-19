Hotstar Scores A+ on Content, but the User Experience Is a Massive Fail
Peripheral and laptop maker Razer is making a smartphone for gamers. The company acquired smartphone maker Nextbit earlier in the year. And a new mobile device could be the result of this.
According to a report from Bloomberg, Razer “is developing a mobile device tailored for its consumer base of hardcore gamers” citing sources familiar with the matter.
This won’t be the first time a company has taken a stab at making a phone for gamers. In the past, Nokia tried doing this with the N-gage, Sony attempted this with the Xperia Play, and even Indian brand Mitashi launched the Mitashi Play Thunderbolt smartphone nearly three years ago.
Nonetheless, given Razer’s positioning as a firm for hardcore gamers, it would be interesting to see how this pans out. More so when you consider how ubiquitous smartphones are and that even mid-range Android devices can play games just fine.
In India, Razer has a presence, selling its peripherals via distributor Acro. However its premium price point has seen it make little to no impact in a cost conscious market with competition from the likes of Logitech, Cooler Master, and Steel Series.
Considering that the firm has ignored the nation for its Razer Blade laptop line-up as well, it’s safe to say that India may not be a priority for its gamer-focussed smartphone despite being one of the biggest markets for mobile devices in the world.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.