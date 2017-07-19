Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Razer Is Developing a Smartphone for ‘Hardcore Gamers’: Report

 
19 July 2017
Highlights

  • Razer is making a smartphone for hardcore gamers
  • The company acquired Nextbit earlier in the year
  • It won't be the first attempt at a gaming-focussed smartphone

Peripheral and laptop maker Razer is making a smartphone for gamers. The company acquired smartphone maker Nextbit earlier in the year. And a new mobile device could be the result of this.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Razer “is developing a mobile device tailored for its consumer base of hardcore gamers” citing sources familiar with the matter.

 

This won’t be the first time a company has taken a stab at making a phone for gamers. In the past, Nokia tried doing this with the N-gage, Sony attempted this with the Xperia Play, and even Indian brand Mitashi launched the Mitashi Play Thunderbolt smartphone nearly three years ago.

Nonetheless, given Razer’s positioning as a firm for hardcore gamers, it would be interesting to see how this pans out. More so when you consider how ubiquitous smartphones are and that even mid-range Android devices can play games just fine.

In India, Razer has a presence, selling its peripherals via distributor Acro. However its premium price point has seen it make little to no impact in a cost conscious market with competition from the likes of Logitech, Cooler Master, and Steel Series.

Considering that the firm has ignored the nation for its Razer Blade laptop line-up as well, it’s safe to say that India may not be a priority for its gamer-focussed smartphone despite being one of the biggest markets for mobile devices in the world.

Tags: Razer, Razer mobile phone, Razer Android phone, Razer Blade, Nextbit, Nextbit Robin
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

