Qualcomm in November announced the Snapdragon 835, its newest flagship SoC for mobile devices. The Snapdragon 835 chip will be manufactured by Samsung on a 10nm FinFET process. Qualcomm did not provide a lot of detail during its November announcement, which is why the company will head over to CES 2017 where it will put the Snapdragon 835 "into focus," according to its latest tweet.

The company is holding an event on January 3 at CES 2017, and can be expected to make the announcement there. From what we know so far, the Snapdragon 835 SoC will be based on the new 10nm process, which should result in lower power consumption and better performance. Qualcomm also stated that the new Snapdragon 835 will be able to deliver up to 27 percent higher performance and will draw up to 40 percent less power when compared to the Snapdragon 820 and 821 that were based on 14nm process.

The Snapdragon 835 also supports the new Quick Charge 4.0 feature, which is promised to deliver up to 5 hours of battery life in just 5 minutes of charge time. The company also suggested that a typical smartphone battery will charge up to 50 percent in 15 minutes.

Phonearena cited a benchmark result earlier this month which suggested that the Snapdragon 835 chip features an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz.

The benchmark test also revealed that the new Adreno 540 GPU scored about 30 percent higher than the Adreno 530 in Snapdragon 821. However, the clock speed and GPU are yet to be confirmed by Qualcomm. The company could throw some light on both along with some other information at CES 2017.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 flagships are likely to be the first to sport Qualcomm's latest SoC in 2017. In just a few days we'll know from Qualcomm just what we can expect from its newest chip and upcoming Android flagship devices in 2017.