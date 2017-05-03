Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC for Mid-Range Devices Set to Launch on May 9

Chipset maker Qualcomm has sent out press invites for an event in China on May 9, where it is set to launch the much-talked about Snapdragon 660 SoC. The chipset has been doing the churn in rumour mills recently, and is expected to be the next hot favourite among premium mid-rangers.

Anzhuo reports that the Chinese media has been receiving invites for the event on May 9, where the mid-range flagship SoC will be launched. The Snapdragon 660 SoC may have custom Kryo cores just like on Snapdragon 820 or might use a combination of four Cortex-A73 CPUs clocked at 2.2GHZ and four Cortex-A53 CPUs clocked at 1.9GHz. The GPU tagged with the SoC will be an Adreno 512. The SoC is also said to feature support for UFS 2.1 storage and have two LPDDR4 RAMs clocked at 1866MHz, as per past leaks. The Snapdragon 660 will reportedly go into mass production in second quarter of 2017 and is expected to power phones from Oppo and Vivo.

Other phones that are expected to be launched alongside include the Nokia 7 Nokia 8, and the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 smartphones. The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is expected to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) panel, a Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 12-megapiel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, and NFC support.

The Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 smartphones have also been tipped earlier, and they are both expected to be powered by the yet-to-be-released Snapdragon 660 processor. The Nokia 8 is tipped to sport a dual camera setup, while the Nokia 7 will have a single camera at the rear; all lenses are expected to be outsourced from Carl Zeiss.