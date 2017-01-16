Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Pixel Phone's Audio Distortion Problem Is a Hardware Issue, Google Reportedly Confirms

 
16 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Pixel Phone's Audio Distortion Problem Is a Hardware Issue, Google Reportedly Confirms

Highlights

  • Google gave refund to one of the users who faced audio distortion issue
  • Google is now offering warranty replacements for devices with the issue
  • One of the users earlier said that issue was not source dependent

Google seems to have acknowledged that the audio distortion issue, which was being experienced by several Pixel and Pixel XL smartphone users, is a hardware issue as the company is reportedly offering warranty replacements for the devices. Instead of coming out with a firmware update to resolve the problem, the company has opted to offer warranty replacements.

Mark Buckman, who goes by the username 'badmark', was earlier issued a refund by the search giant after he reported the issue earlier on company's product forum last month. However, as per a new mail spotted by PhoneArena, dated January 13, Google has stopped issuing refunds and is now offering warranty replacements for its Pixel smartphones that are experiencing audio distortion issues.

(Also see: Opinion - Hardware Issues Make Google Pixel Phones Feel Like Expensive Beta Products)

In the mail, the Google Store representative from the company has clearly said that the issue mentioned is a hardware issue and not a software one.

Last month, several Google Pixel and Pixel XL users reported that they were experiencing audio distortion issues on their smartphones. One of the users even said that the issue was not source dependent. "At first I thought it was my headphones, so I put on my noise cancellation headphones and the same issue. Then I thought, ok maybe it's a bad headphone jack so I paired my Jabra Sport headphones, same issue. Then I just played the music out of the speaker itself and it still happened," the user posted on the community forum.

In a response to the complaint posts, Pixel community manager Orrin earlier said that the company was aware of the issue and was investigating the matter. It seems like the issues plaguing Google's first self-branded smartphone are piling up as the phones were also reported to have an early shutdown issue last month.

Other Google Pixel, Pixel XL issues reported include a freezing camera and audio distortion on the phone as well. Other issues reported by users include Bluetooth pairing problems and spotty LTE connectivity.

Google Pixel XL

Google Pixel XL

Rs.65,000
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Brilliant low-light photography
  • Fast modern processor
  • Great battery life
  • Google Assistant with localisations for India
  • Bad
  • Not very stylish or eye-catching
  • Expensive
  • No storage expansion
Read detailed Google Pixel XL review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12.3-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3450mAh
Tags: Google Pixel Audio Distortion Issue, Google Pixel Audio Issue, Google Pixel Smartphones, Pixel XL, Mobiles, Google, Android
iPhone 8 Tipped to Sport IP68 Dust, Water Resistance
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Pixel Phone's Audio Distortion Problem Is a Hardware Issue, Google Reportedly Confirms
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Teases the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 as Its Exclusive
  2. Lenovo Z2 Plus Gets a Price Cut in India
  3. Reliance Jio Broadband Being Tested: What You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Probe Said to Find Battery as Cause for Galaxy Note 7 Fires
  5. Lenovo P2 Launch, Airtel Payments Bank, and More News This Week
  6. SpaceX Launches, Lands Rocket for First Time Since September Blast
  7. Redmi Note 4 India Launch Date, Flipkart's iPhone Deals, More: 360 Daily
  8. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  9. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Likely to Be Unveiled at February 26 MWC Event
  10. Nokia to Unveil More Android Smartphones on February 26
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.