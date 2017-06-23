After its Pre-GST sale last week, Paytm has now kicked off another sale particularly targeted at the smartphones with fingerprint scanners. Under the sale, Paytm is offering a cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 in the Paytm wallet on a range of smartphones including iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, Google Pixel, Oppo F3, Vivo V5s, and HTC Desire 10 Pro among others. In order to avail the cashback, buyers will have to apply promotional codes while making a smartphone purchase on a dedicated page.

The Paytm sale is currently live and will wrap up on Sunday, June 25. Without further delay, let us quickly jump to the cashback offers on the smartphones in the sale.

Cashback offers on iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE

Paytm is offering a cashback of Rs. 9,999 on the iPhone 7 Plus 256GB Jet Black and (Matte) Black colour variants, which are currently listed at a price of Rs. 91,800 plus Rs. 199 delivery charge, making a total of Rs. 91,999. On applying the promo code 'A10K', you will start seeing the cashback amount tag of Rs. 9,999 next to the mentioned price in the cart. The effective price after the cashback is Rs. 82,000 but you will have to pay the full amount of Rs. 91,999 while making the purchase on Paytm.

Similarly, the iPhone 7 Plus 256GB Silver, Rose Gold, and Gold are being sold at Rs. 79,900, Rs. 79,984, and Rs. 78,698 respectively with Rs. 199 additional shipping charges. After applying the same promo code on each of the iPhones, the effective prices for iPhone 7 Plus 256GB Silver, Rose Gold, and Gold will be 70,100, Rs. 70,184, and Rs. 68,898 in the respective order.

The iPhone 7 Plus 128GB in Rose Gold and Gold colours are available at the same price of Rs. 70,999 with Rs. 199 shipping charge. For the 128GB storage models, Paytm is offering a cashback of Rs. 6,250 on applying the code 'MOB6250' - making the effective price of the aforementioned iPhones at Rs. 64,948. On iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Silver, Black, and Jet Black colour models, the price tag is Rs. 68,998, Rs. 66,999, and Rs. 65,766 clubbed with Rs. 199 delivery cost, which after the application of the cashback of Rs. 6,250 will give them an effective price of Rs. 62,947, Rs. 60,948, and Rs, 59,715 in the respective manner.

With the 32GB storage and colour models of iPhone 7 Plus, the cashback amount is reduced to Rs. 5,750 on the application of code 'MOB5750'. However, Paytm website shows a cashback of Rs. 7,000 on the Silver and Gold models on applying the same promo code, but when we tried purchasing them, the suggested cashback of Rs. 5,750 was applicable. The effective prices of iPhone 7 Plus 32GB Gold, Silver, Black, and Rose Gold currently being sold at Rs. 58,359, Rs. 58,598, Rs. 58,949, and Rs. 58,629 will be Rs. 52,808, Rs. 53,047, Rs. 53,398, and Rs. 53,078 respectively.

The cashback amount on iPhone 7 256GB storage model in Silver, Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Jet Black colours is Rs. 5,000 after applying 'A5K' code, after which the effective prices will be:

The iPhone 7 with 128GB storage is being sold at Rs. 53,409 for Gold colour, 53,344 for Rose Gold colour, Rs. 53,990 for Jet Black, and Rs, 52,999 for Black colour variant, with additional Rs. 199 for delivery. The effective prices after the cashback of Rs. 5,500 on applying code 'MOB5500' are Rs. 48,108, Rs. 48,043, Rs. 48,689, and Rs. 47,698 in the respective order as above.

The cashback offer on iPhone 7 32GB storage is Rs. 4,500 on the application of 'MOB4500' as the promo code. The original prices including delivery charges followed by the effective prices after cashback are as below:

The iPhone SE 64GB in Rose Gold colour is being sold at Rs. 27,299 with the Rs. 199 delivery cost. After you apply the promo code 'A3K', you will be entitled for a cashback of Rs. 3,000 on the device and the effective price will become Rs. 24,498. The iPhone SE 32GB variant in Rose Gold, Gold, and Silver colours is selling at Rs. 22,999. On applying the promo code 'MOB2000', you will receive a cashback of Rs. 2,000 and effective price will be Rs. 21,198.

The iPhone SE 16GB Rose Gold colour variant is listed at Rs. 20,498, which features a cashback of Rs. 2,250 after applying 'MOB2250' as promo code. Its effective price will be Rs. 18,447 (after including the Rs. 199 delivery charge). The Gold and Silver colour variants for iPhone SE 16GB are being sold at Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 21,490 in the respective order. After the cashback, they will cost you Rs. 19,448 and Rs. 19,439 respectively, including Rs. 199 delivery charge.

The Red colour models of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are also available for purchase but without any cashback offer.

Cashback offers on Google Pixel, Oppo F1s, Vivo V5s, and other Android smartphones

The Google Pixel 32GB storage variant is currently being sold at Rs. 42,750 for the Quite Black colour and Rs. 40,500 for the Very Silver colour model. You can get a cashback of up to 15 percent of the listed price that can reach a maximum Rs. 9,999. The Google Pixel 128GB storage model in Very Silver colour will cost Rs. 50,239 while the Quite Black colour variant is currently out of stock.

Google Pixel XL in 32GB for Quite Black and Very Silver colours is listed at Rs. 50,369 and Rs. 50,368 with a 15 percent cashback offer up to Rs. 9,999. The 128GB storage models cost Rs. 60,490 for the Quite Black colour and Rs. 63,990 for the Very Silver colour variant. In order to get the 15 percent cashback, buyers will have to apply the code 'MOB15'.

Other popular smartphones like Oppo F3 and Vivo V5s are also available in the sale. The Oppo F3 64GB Gold colour is listed at Rs. 18,821 with Rs. 99 delivery charges. After applying the code 'MOB14', you will be entitled to receive a cashback of 14 percent of the amount not exceeding the Rs. 9,999 limit. The Vivo V5s Matte Black in 64GB will also get you a 14 percent cashback amount on the listed price of Rs. 18,200 with Rs. 99 as delivery charges.

The HTC 10 Pro is being sold at Rs. 21,094 for Black and Rs. 19,999 for Polar White colours with additional Rs. 99 as delivery charge. Paytm is offering a cashback of 12 percent on this smartphone when you apply ‘MOB12’ as promo code.

You can check all other smartphone with fingerprint scanners on the Paytm's sale page where you will find more offers on smartphones. A thing to remember here is that you cannot make Cash on Delivery (CoD) option while applying the promo codes. So you'll be required to use debit, credit cards and netbanking options to make the purchases.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.