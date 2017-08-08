Paytm Independence Day Sale Offers: iPhone 7, Laptops, and Other Deals

Ahead of Independence Day, Paytm has begun its sale on the app and website offering discounts on smartphones and other gadgets. The week-long sale will go on from Wednesday, August 8 to August 15 with discounts and cashback offers on a wide range of products from laptops, smartphones and appliances to apparel and accessories among others.

The big highlight of the Paytm Independence Day Sale is the iPhone7 being sold with up to Rs. 8,000 cashback, and the iPhone SE being sold at flat 15 percent discount and Rs. 3,000 cashback to bring the price from Rs. 27,200 down to Rs. 19,990. It is also offering shopping vouchers, as well as a lucrative buyback value of Rs. 9,000 through its partnership with Cashify, as well as additional cashback vouchers worth Rs. 5,000 that are redeemable on Flight, Apparels, and mobile Accessories. The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s are listed with Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 3,500 cashback offers respectively.

The recently launched Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has also been made available on Paytm as well. The digital payments portal is also offering Lenovo, Panasonic, Micromax, and Vivo smartphones with a minimum of 10 percent cashback. To check out all the deals on smartphones, head here.

Apple, HP, and Lenovo laptops are listed with up to Rs. 20,000 cashback. The Apple MacBook Air 13-inch is being sold at Rs. 51,990 (with a flat cashback of Rs. 10,000), and the Lenovo Ideapad 320 is featured with a flat cashback of Rs. 5,000 and is effectively priced at Rs. 21,990. Check out all the laptop deals here.

Big appliances like TVs and washing machines are offering up to Rs. 20,000 cash back while small appliances like Mixer Grinders and Fans offer up to 20 percent cashback. There will be up to Rs. 20,000 cashback on DSLRs and flat 20 percent cashback on Printers. The Canon EOS 1300D 18-megapixel DSLR Camera feature flat cashbacks of Rs. 8,000 as well.

Watches from Titan and Fastrack are available with 40 percent cashback, and apparel from Allen Solly and US Polo Assn have a flat 40 percent discount. Luggage from American Tourister and SkyBags is available at minimum 30 percent cash back as well. All the deals on Paytm can be viewed here. Paytm is also offering a chance to win an iPhone 7 to all those buyers who purchase products worth more than Rs. 1,499.