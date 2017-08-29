Panasonic launched its P77 smartphone in India last year and the company has now launched an upgraded variant of the handset with 16GB built-in storage, compared to 8GB storage on original model, in the country. The new variant has been priced by the company at Rs. 5,299 and will be made available exclusively through Flipkart. Just like the original model, the updated model will also be offered in White and Grey colour variants.

In terms of specifications, the Android 5.1 Lollipop-based Panasonic P77 is a dual-SIM smartphone that supports 4G only on one SIM card slot at a time. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Panasonic P77 comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 2-megapixel front camera. It bears 8GB inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). The smartphone is powered by a 2000mAh battery.

The connectivity options offered by the Panasonic P77 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and A-GPS. The Panasonic P77 measures 143x72x7.6mm.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Rana, Business Head - Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said, "Our association with Flipkart has always helped us to reach out to our customers. The upgraded version of P77 with 4G Technology and 16GB ROM available at Rs. 5299 is one of the most wallet friendly offers from Panasonic."