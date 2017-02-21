Panasonic India on Tuesday introduced three Toughpad devices in the market including two smartphones - the Toughpad FZ-F1 and Toughpad FZ-N1 - and a tablet - the Toughpad FZ-A2. The highlighted features of these premium business-specific models are the sturdiness and durability to withstand accidental drops, reckless usage, and harsh conditions. The smartphones include one Android device priced at Rs. 99,000 and one Windows 10 Mobile device priced at Rs. 1,09,000, whereas the tablet runs on Android and is priced at a higher price of Rs. 1,20,000, along with additional taxes for each model.

The Panasonic Toughpad FZ-F1 & FZ-N1 smartphones share all the specifications except the operating system they are running on. The Toughpad FZ-F1 runs on Windows 10 IoT Mobile Enterprise and Toughpad FZ-N1 is powered by Android 5.1.1 Lollipop. The shared specifications of the smartphones include an octa-core 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. They pack a 4.7-inch HD (720x1280) display and a battery (unknown capacity) that's rated to deliver up to 1,400 hours of standby time. It has an inbuilt storage of 16GB and the connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 2G/EDGE/3G/4G LTE, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth (v4.1) and MicroUSB. Both the smartphones are equipped with angular 1D/ 2D Barcode reader for industry-oriented market of manufacturing, transportation, healthcare and retail among others. Both smartphones sport an 8-megapixel rear camera with flash apart from a 5-megapixel front camera.

Coming to the tablet Toughpad FZ-A2, it runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Enterprise Security. It is powered by a quad-core 1.44GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8550 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. It houses a 10.1-inch (1920x1200 pixels) display with flexible business customisation options that are suited best for automotive workshops, field work, showrooms. It has connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC. It packs an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera.

Commenting on the launch, Vijay Wadhwan, Associate Director System and Solution Business, Panasonic India said, "Enterprise and government users are looking to do more with handhelds than ever before. The majority of handheld tablet solutions in market today are using an antiquated OS and are vastly underpowered. Additionally, older devices aren't compatible with today's standard enterprise applications, offer poor voice and data features and are larger and heavier than they need to be. The rugged handheld devices give companies an up-to-date, powerful, flexible and purpose-built solution, an excellent option that will improve efficiency, productivity and bottom-line performance for years to come."