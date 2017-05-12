Panasonic Eluga Ray, P85 With 4000mAh Battery Launched in India

As part of the Flipkart Big 10 Sale, the smartphones will also be available with an additional discount on exchange. In the case of the Panasonic Eluga Ray, the company is providing an additional discount on exchange of Rs. 1,000, bringing the price to as low as Rs. 6,999. In the case of the Panasonic P85, the company is offering an additional discount of Rs. 1,500, bringing the price to as low as Rs. 4,999.

The Eluga Ray features Arbo, an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that uses tracks and learns your daily life activity patterns. The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor that's coupled with 3GB of RAM. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Panasonic Eluga Ray features a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

The Panasonic Eluga Ray offers 16GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 64GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB OTG, while sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It is powered by a 4000mAh battery, measures 144.4x71.6x9.7mm, and weighs 169 grams.

"The Eluga Ray has been designed to simplify the lives of smartphone users through Arbo AI assistant. Be it a wake-up call or booking a cab for your office, Arbo learns user behaviour to make life hassle-free," said Pankaj Rana, Business Head (Mobility Division) Panasonic India, in a statement.

The dual-SIM Panasonic P85 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and comes with 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by a 1GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Panasonic P 85 packs a 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera. The phone packs 16GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 64GB).

The Panasonic P85's connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, and FM radio. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It sports a 4000mAh battery, measures 145x72.2x9.35mm, and weighs 146.7 grams.