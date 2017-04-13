Panasonic launched its Panasonic Eluga Ray Max and Eluga Ray X smartphones in March with company's newly introduced Arbo virtual assistant. At the time, the company had said the smartphones will be available from April, with the Arbo assistant due to arrive one to two weeks after the smartphones get released. Now, the company has announced that the smartphones will be made available exclusively through Flipkart from Monday, April 17, and the Arbo assistant will be available out-of-the-box.

The Panasonic Eluga Ray Max will be made available in two inbuilt storage variants - 32GB storage at Rs. 11,499 and 64GB storage at Rs. 12,499. The smartphone will be offered in Gold, Metallic Silver, and Rose Gold colour variants. The Panasonic Eluga Ray X on the other hand has been priced by the company at Rs. 8,999. It will be available in Gold, Rose Gold, and Space Grey colour variants.

Coming first to the Panasonic Eluga Ray Max, the dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and packs a 5.2-inch full-HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Panasonic Eluga Ray Max comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash. At front, we have an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a wide-angle lens and flash support. It sports a fingerprint scanner that's Android for Work certified on the home button.

As mentioned earlier, the Eluga Ray Max bears 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The connectivity options offered by the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio with RDS, and Micro-USB with OTG support. The phone houses a 3000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

Sensors on the device include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and temperature sensor. It weighs 165 grams and measures 148x73x9.5mm.

Moving on to Panasonic Eluga Ray X, the dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and comes with a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek 430 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. It also bears a fingerprint scanner on the home button in front.

In terms of optics, the Panasonic Eluga Ray X has a 16-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash, and a 5-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies. The connectivity options offered by the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio with RDS, and Micro-USB with OTG support. It comes with 32GB of inbuilt memory, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB). It runs on a 4000mAh battery, weighs 193 grams, and measures 153.4x77x10.5mm. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and temperature sensor.