Panasonic Eluga Ray Max, Eluga Ray X Go on Sale in India

Panasonic Eluga Ray Max and Eluga Ray X have gone on sale in India from Monday, and are available via Flipkart. The Eluga Ray Max is available in two inbuilt storage variants - 32GB storage at Rs. 11,499 and 64GB storage at Rs. 12,499. The smartphone will be offered in Gold and Rose Gold colour variants. The Panasonic Eluga Ray X on the other hand has been priced by the company at Rs. 8,999. And is available in Gold, Rose Gold, and Space Grey colour variants.

The highlight of the two Panasonic smartphones is the presence of the Arbo virtual assistant - originally due a few weeks after the release of the Panasonic Eluga Ray Max and the Eluga Ray X, it will now ship out-of-the-box, the company informs us. Panasonic boasts the Arbo virtual assistant uses machine learning to provide intelligent usage suggestions to users. The name is derived from Esperanto, and means a framework used to support climbing plants.

The Panasonic Eluga Ray Max, the dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and packs a 5.2-inch full-HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Panasonic Eluga Ray Max comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash. At front, we have an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a wide-angle lens and flash support. It sports a fingerprint scanner that's Android for Work certified on the home button.

As mentioned earlier, the Eluga Ray Max bears 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The connectivity options offered by the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio with RDS, and Micro-USB with OTG support. The phone houses a 3000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

Sensors on the device include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and temperature sensor. It weighs 165 grams and measures 148x73x9.5mm.

Moving on to Panasonic Eluga Ray X, the dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and comes with a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek 430 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. It also bears a fingerprint scanner on the home button in front.

In terms of optics, the Panasonic Eluga Ray X has a 16-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash, and a 5-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies. The connectivity options offered by the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio with RDS, and Micro-USB with OTG support. It comes with 32GB of inbuilt memory, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB). It runs on a 4000mAh battery, weighs 193 grams, and measures 153.4x77x10.5mm. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and temperature sensor.