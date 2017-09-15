Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 With Dual Rear Cameras Listed Online in India

  
15 September 2017
Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 With Dual Rear Cameras Listed Online in India

Highlights

  • The handset has been listed at Rs. 8,999
  • Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 houses a 4000mAh battery
  • The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box

The Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 smartphone has now been listed online in India and despite the affordable listing price of Rs. 8,999, the handset carries interesting features including dual rear cameras and 3GB of RAM. The smartphone has been listed on Flipkart and is being offered in Mocha Gold, Marine Blue, and Champagne Gold colours. While the handset is already listed, it carries the 'Coming Soon' tag and the listing description says that they will be made available via sale on September 21 starting 12am IST.

Talking about the highlight features first, the dual camera setup at the rear end of the Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 comes with a 13-megapixel and another 8-megapixel sensor tagged with dual-LED flash. Apart from this, the handset houses a large 4000mAh battery and packs an impressive 3GB of RAM. The new Panasonic smartphone comes with a fingerprint sensor embedded in home button as well.

Moving on to the specifications, the dual-SIM Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS On Cell display. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MTK6737 SoC clocked at 1.25GHz. In terms of optics, apart from the dual rear cameras, the Eluga Ray 500 smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel camera at the front.

The new Panasonic handset comes with 32GB of built-in storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 measures 144.26x71.26x9.2mm and weighs 163 grams. The connectivity options offered by the handset include 4G VoLTE connectivity, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.25GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh
Tags: Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 Price, Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 Specifications, Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 Features, Mobiles, Android, India, Panasonic
Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 With Dual Rear Cameras Listed Online in India
 
 

