Panasonic on Wednesday launched a new budget 4G VoLTE smartphone in India - the Eluga I2 Activ. The smartphone has been launched in two RAM variants, with the 1GB RAM variant priced at Rs. 7,190 and the 2GB RAM variant priced at Rs. 7,990. Both variants will be available in Gold, Rose Gold, and Grey.

The dual-SIM Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC with 1GB or 2GB of RAM. The smartphone bears a 8-megapixel autofocus rear camera with flash and 5-megapixel front camera.

As for storage, the Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ bears 16GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB 2.0. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The smartphone runs on a 2200mAh battery, weighs 143x71.2x7.95mm, and weighs 133 grams.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Rana, Business Head - Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said, "With the launch of Eluga I2 Activ, we aim to target users who wish to own stylish and selfie camera-specific smartphones. This smartphones comes with 5-inch HD display which can be easily carried in your pocket and used on-the go. Consumers nowadays prefer using their smartphones as an everyday pocket camera. A recent research by Counterpoints Research stated that nearly 33 percent of users prioritise a better selfie camera or fingerprint sensor for their next smartphone purchase."