Panasonic Announces Winners of Mobivation 2016 Student Contest

 
27 December 2016
Panasonic Announces Winners of Mobivation 2016 Student Contest

Panasonic India on Monday announced the winners of Panasonic Open-Innovation contest "Mobivation 2016" that was initiated in August.

Students of IIT Roorkee emerged as overall winners of the five-month long contest and received a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and Panasonic smartphones.

"The winners were selected from over 218 nominations. The Panasonic Open-Innovation contest aimed to help these students relate concepts they learn in the classroom to real world," said Pankaj Rana, Business Head -Mobility Division, Panasonic India in a statement.

The contest is an innovation challenge for students studying in IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee, Delhi Technological University (DTU) Delhi and NSIT Delhi.

The winners in the software category were Shubham Goyal, Chirag Maheshwari and Rahul Babbar from the team CodeSquad from IIT Roorkee.

Prempal Singh and Pranav Gulati, students of DTU, were the winners of the hardware category.

"Such initiatives help students understand the industry's requirements as well as push their own boundaries to come up with innovative solutions," Rana added.

