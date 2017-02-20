Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Oppo to Unveil '5x Smartphone Photography Technology' at MWC 2017

 
20 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Oppo to Unveil '5x Smartphone Photography Technology' at MWC 2017

Highlights

  • Oppo has confirmed an event on February 27
  • New "5x smartphone photography technology" to be announced
  • Last year, Oppo announced battery technology

Chinese handset manufacturer Oppo has announced that it will reveal a "5x smartphone photography technology" at the MWC 2017 trade show. The company has confirmed it will unveil the tech on February 27 in Barcelona, though from its invite it's unclear if it will be hosting a separate event to do so. It is also promoting the unveiling on its social properties.

With the tag lines "Go 5x further" and "So close you can feel it", it appears the company's "5x smartphone photography" is referring to some sort of optical zoom feature. Oppo's new smartphone photography technology can be expected to debut on the company's future handsets to be released this year.

Speaking about the technology, Sky Li, VP, Oppo, MD of International Mobile Business and President of Oppo India, said, "Oppo's relentless pursuit of perfection without compromise has given birth to a remarkable technological breakthrough that will change how the world perceives smartphone photography. This remarkable achievement is the result of an extensive, year-long R&D process, combined with Oppo's unparalleled expertise in smartphone imaging technology." The Chinese company last year at the MWC 2017 trade show unveiled its battery technology.

"We chose MWC to unveil the '5x' technology with the belief that we can inspire the industry to aim higher, and continue to create pioneering products that give amazing experiences to consumers," he added.

To recall, the Chinese company last year unveiled its Super VOOC Flash Charge battery technology, which was an upgrade over its VOOC Flash Charge technology. It could charge a 2500mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent in 15 minutes flat. The company also unveiled its SmartSensor image stabilisation which was meant to ensure that photos were not shaky.

IDC (International Data Corporation) recently came out with its smartphone shipment results for October-December 2016 quarter in India which saw Chinese manufacturers leading the list. According to IDC, Samsung led the tally in the quarter with 25.1 percent share, followed by Xiaomi (10.7 percent), Lenovo (9.9 percent), Oppo (8.6 percent) and Vivo (7.6 percent), respectively.

Tags: Oppo, Oppo Mobiles, MWC, MWC 2017
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

BSNL's App-Based Calling Service to Be Examined by TRAI
Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
Oppo to Unveil '5x Smartphone Photography Technology' at MWC 2017
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
TRENDING
  1. Moto Smartphones Anniversary Sale on Flipkart From February 20 to 21
  2. SpaceX Blasts Off Cargo From Historic NASA Launchpad
  3. Redmi Note 4 vs Honor 6X vs ZenFone 3S Max: Which One Should You Buy?
  4. How to Watch Live Video Stream of IPL 2017 Auction
  5. Nokia 3310 Concept Video Shows What a Modern Avatar Could Look Like
  6. Nokia 3310, Moto G5 Leaks, Reliance Jio 4G Speeds, and More This Week
  7. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
  9. LG G6 Camera Details Revealed Ahead of Sunday Launch
  10. What Exactly Is Wrong With Xiaomi?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.