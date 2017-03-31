Oppo to Soon Reopen Noida Plant Affected by Indian Flag Incident

Chinese mobile company Oppo, which faced worker's unrest at its Noida plant after the incidence of disrespect to the Indian flag, on Thursday said the factory will reopen soon.

"The factory will be re-opening soon and we do not expect any impact on the supplies because of the production of our overseas units," Oppo told PTI.

"We are assessing the situation and will update you on the developments at an appropriate time," Oppo said.

Protest had broken out earlier this week at the Noida plant of Oppo after workers alleged that one of their Chinese colleagues had thrown the Indian National Flag to a dustbin.

The company yesterday said that it has fired the employee who insulted the Indian flag.

"We have zero tolerance for such matters and have taken strict action in terminating the individual and continue working very closely with the authorities on the matter," Oppo India had said in a statement on Wednesday.

Oppo India had regretted the "unfortunate incident" and reaffirmed that this was an individual's behaviour that in no way represented the company's position.

The company had said that an investigation into the incidence found that a worker discarded the Indian Flag from the table during regular external material check.

"We at OPPO India would like to restate our deep respect for India and the people here. Since our establishment in India, OPPO has been committed to the development of the industry and local communities. Our priority is the well being of our employees and the community we service," it had said.