Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oppo R11 Teaser Reveals Dual Camera Setup; AnTuTu Listing Tips Snapdragon 660 SoC

 
17 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Oppo R11 Teaser Reveals Dual Camera Setup; AnTuTu Listing Tips Snapdragon 660 SoC

Highlights

  • The phone is expected to sport a full-HD display
  • Oppo R11 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC
  • The phone seems to borrow design elements from iPhone 7 Plus

Oppo has released the official teaser for 'R11' and confirmed the presence of a dual-camera setup on the upcoming smartphone. Interestingly, a benchmark listing of the smartphone has also been leaked online and suggests that the Oppo R11 will pack a Snapdragon 660 SoC.

In its official teaser for the R11, the upcoming smartphone from Oppo can be seen sporting a dual camera setup along with LED flash support. Interestingly, the Oppo R11 also seems to borrow some design elements from iPhone 7, thanks to its antenna lines. Apart from these things, the company has also confirmed that the phone will come with a 20-megapixel rear camera and a 20-megapixel camera at front. Notably, details about secondary sensor on the dual rear camera setup have not been shared by the company.

Separately, the AnTuTu benchmark listing of the smartphone, shared on Weibo, has suggested that the phone will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat and sport a full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. As we mentioned before, the smartphone has been tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The leaked listing suggests that the Oppo R11 will come with 64GB of built-in storage.

Oppo F3 was launched in India earlier this month and on Saturday, the smartphone finally went on sale in the country. The highlight feature on Oppo F3 is the dual selfie camera on the smartphone. In terms of design, the Oppo F3 looks identical to the Oppo F3 Plus but comes with slight downgrade in terms of specifications.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Oppo R11 Launch Teaser, Oppo R11 AnTuTu Benchmark Listing, Mobiles, Android, Oppo
Apple Assembles Its First Batch of iPhones in India, Starting With iPhone SE: Report
LG May Use OLED Display on Its V30 Premium Smartphone: Report
Redmi Note 4
Oppo R11 Teaser Reveals Dual Camera Setup; AnTuTu Listing Tips Snapdragon 660 SoC
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo F1s
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3310 Is Back, Should You Buy It or Not?
  2. How to Prevent WannaCry-Like Ransomware Attacks
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Highest Shipped Smartphone in India, Says IDC
  4. OnePlus 5 Prototype Image Leak Points to Dual Rear Camera Setup
  5. Airtel's New Broadband Plans Offer Up to Twice the Data at the Same Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J7 (2017) Specifications, Images Leaked
  7. Google I/O 2017: Android O, VR, Google Assistant on iOS, and More
  8. Apple Patents Designs for Edge-to-Edge Display and Embedded Touch ID
  9. ATMs Closed Due to WannaCry Ransomware? Experts Debunk WhatsApp Hoaxes
  10. Dell Launches Alienware and Inspiron Gaming Laptops in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.