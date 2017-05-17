Oppo has released the official teaser for 'R11' and confirmed the presence of a dual-camera setup on the upcoming smartphone. Interestingly, a benchmark listing of the smartphone has also been leaked online and suggests that the Oppo R11 will pack a Snapdragon 660 SoC.

In its official teaser for the R11, the upcoming smartphone from Oppo can be seen sporting a dual camera setup along with LED flash support. Interestingly, the Oppo R11 also seems to borrow some design elements from iPhone 7, thanks to its antenna lines. Apart from these things, the company has also confirmed that the phone will come with a 20-megapixel rear camera and a 20-megapixel camera at front. Notably, details about secondary sensor on the dual rear camera setup have not been shared by the company.

Separately, the AnTuTu benchmark listing of the smartphone, shared on Weibo, has suggested that the phone will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat and sport a full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. As we mentioned before, the smartphone has been tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The leaked listing suggests that the Oppo R11 will come with 64GB of built-in storage.

Oppo F3 was launched in India earlier this month and on Saturday, the smartphone finally went on sale in the country. The highlight feature on Oppo F3 is the dual selfie camera on the smartphone. In terms of design, the Oppo F3 looks identical to the Oppo F3 Plus but comes with slight downgrade in terms of specifications.