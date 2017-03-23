Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

23 March 2017
Oppo is all set to launch its latest 'Selfie Expert' smartphone in India on Thursday, the Oppo F3 Plus, at an event in New Delhi that's scheduled to begin at 12:30pm. The event will be live streamed, and can be seen below. The highlight of the Oppo F3 Plus is its dual selfie camera setup.

Ahead of the launch, Oppo has shed some light on the dual selfie camera setup of the Oppo F3 Plus. It will sport a 16-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel sub-camera. The smartphone will be the first in the company's lineup to sport a dual selfie camera setup.

 

A company spokesperson has confirmed that the Thursday will focus on the launch of the Oppo F3 Plus, but details on the arrival of the Oppo F3 will also be mentioned. The Oppo F3 Plus will be launched in four other markets alongside, namely, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Vietnam. The pricing and availability of the smartphone will differ depending on region.

"The F3 Series will take selfie technology onto another level as well as it sets new trends. We are confident it will be a great success and will set a standard that others will follow," added Sky Li, Oppo Global Vice President and President of Oppo India in a statement.

Previous leaks tip that the Oppo F3 Plus will sport a 6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixel) display, and be powered by the Snapdragon 653 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone may offer 64GB of internal storage and only one rear camera at 16-megapixel. The Oppo F3 Plus is expected to pack a 4000mAh battery, and weigh approximately 185 grams.

