Oppo F3 With Dual Selfie Camera to Launch in India on May 4

After launching the Oppo F3 Plus, the smartphone company has announced that it is set to launch the Oppo F3 in India. The big highlight of the device is that it is set to sport a similar dual selfie camera setup as seen on the Oppo F3 Plus, and the pricing and availability will be revealed on May 4. Oppo has announced that it has tied up with upcoming blockbuster film Baahubali to launch the smartphone.

Oppo has revealed little regarding the specifications of the smartphone as of now, but looking at the image, there seems to be little difference in design. The front of the device is identical to the Oppo F3 Plus, and the fingerprint scanner is presumably underneath the Home Button.

The company claims that the Oppo F3 will “feature high performance hardware along with optimised software to provide smooth user experience.” There's also a wide-angle camera feature in the front to incorporate more composition in selfies.

Talking about the Baahubali partnership, Will Yang, Brand Director of OPPO India, said in a statement, ‘’We are delighted to announce our association with the most awaited Tollywood movie – Bahubali. The movie is in pursuit of providing the best visual experience to its audience and OPPO as a brand is in pursuit of providing perfect user experience, photography especially Selfie experience. Both the movie and OPPO have pushed boundaries to showcase brilliant technology and will provide great experience to its consumers with its new offering.”

To recall, the Oppo F3 Plus was launched last month for Rs. 30,990, and its big highlights were the dual selfie camera setup, its 4000mAh battery, and its sleek metal design. The Oppo F3 will presumably be the smaller variant of the Oppo F3 Plus, and it will also be priced relatively less comparatively. There is no clarity on how the Bahubali partnership will reflect on the smartphone as of now, but all details should be clear on May 4.